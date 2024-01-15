3 Places Suspected of the First Location of Life on Earth

#Places #Suspected #Location #Life #Earth

Our planet is the only place in the universe known to harbor life. Ranging from microscopic to giant sizes, this planet is teeming with life.

Even though life is everywhere, we are still not sure where exactly life began. Looking at the chemical makeup of life, we can surmise that the first life needed basic ingredients and some kind of ‘spark’.

The following are the three locations most likely to be the location where life first began on Earth.

1. Hydrothermal Ventilation

At the bottom of the sea, there are cracks in the sea floor that release hot mud in the form of water, methane, ammonia, hydrogen compounds, and more. It was around this gap that billions of years ago nitrogen oxides in sea water could react in a hot mixture of up to 400°C with many elements to create the molecular building blocks of life, namely amino acids and proteins.

In 2019, researchers from University College London announced that they had created protocells, self-organizing, endogenously assembled collections of spherical lipids in a simulated laboratory hydrothermal vent environment. Protocells are not life, but they are the embryo.

Scientists have discovered a highly concentrated hydrothermal vent system. One such system, consisting of vents called white smokers, is known as the Lost City Complex.

The area is perhaps the most realistic approximation of the ventilation system in Earth’s early days, with the seafloor thought to be almost identical to what existed during the Hadean Eon, the geological time on Earth that lasted from the planet’s formation until about four billion years ago.

The Lost City Complex is full of strange life that is completely independent of the sunlit surface.

2. Shallow Ponds

Shallow Ponds are small ponds with a depth of between 10 and 100 cm. This place may be more hospitable to life than the ocean, an MIT team reported in 2019.

With much smaller volumes, these shallow pools can accumulate nitrogen oxides from the atmosphere and phosphorus from lightning strikes in much greater concentrations than can occur in the ocean. These compounds were then able to interact with RNA, a molecule present in all living cells, to form the first forms of life.

3. Asteroid Crater

Between 3.8 and 4.1 billion years ago, it is hypothesized that Earth was hit by asteroids and comets in an event known as the Late Heavy Bombardment.

Most comets contain all the ingredients for amino acids, the building blocks of protein, including molecules such as methane, carbon dioxide, ammonia and water ice. When a comet hits the Earth’s surface, a huge amount of energy is released.

“That energy can be used to rearrange molecules to higher energy levels,” said Sukrit Ranjan, assistant professor of astrobiology at Arizona University.

In 2020, a team of scientists discovered evidence of ancient microbes 1.3 kilometers beneath the Chicxulub Crater. This is an ancient crater buried in the Yucatan Peninsula, Mexico. It was formed due to the impact of an asteroid that wiped out the dinosaurs.

When the enormous chunk of space rock hit the Mexican mainland, it cracked the bedrock and created an underground system, which was then nourished by hydrothermal fluids and organic materials present within the asteroid.

During the Late Heavy Bombardment period, Chicxulub-equivalent collisions continued to occur, suggesting that life on Earth may have started with a single blow.

