3 really good films that are now on Netflix

#good #films #Netflix

Netflix has hundreds of films in its catalog. Sometimes you can no longer see the forest for the trees. We have cut through the catalog and today we have once again listed three interesting, strong films – which are on Netflix – for you.

Love and Monsters (2020)

Director: Michael Matthews | Cast: Dylan O’Brien, Michael Rooker, Jessica Henwick, e.a. | Look immediately The Earth was taken over by giant monsters seven years ago. The survivors have been living in underground colonies ever since. Lovable coward Joel Dawson decides it’s time to leave his bunker when he hears that his childhood sweetheart Aimee is still alive. During his perilous search for her, he is helped by a professional monster hunter.

Black Book (2006)

Director: Paul Verhoeven | Cast: Carice van Houten, Sebastian Koch, Thom Hoffman, etc. | Look immediately When the Jewish Rachel Stein and her family are unexpectedly attacked by the Germans during an escape attempt and only she survives this attack, she decides to join the resistance disguised as Ellis de Vries. She is assigned to infiltrate the enemy, but when things go wrong, she is suddenly seen as a traitor by both sides.

The Impossible (2012)

Director: JA Bayona | Cast: Naomi Watts, Ewan McGregor, Tom Holland | Look immediately 2004. Maria, Henry and their three sons go on holiday in the winter and enjoy the nice weather in Thailand. On the morning of December 26, while the family is enjoying the pool, a huge tidal wave rushes towards the land. The family is separated by the tsunami. In desperation, Maria searches for her family and hopes for a miracle amid all the chaos and misery.

Also Read:  The drama of the footballer who was called the "Minister of Defence". Sick, he threw himself out the window at the hospital

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Billionaire Ratcliffe buys shares in Manchester United
Billionaire Ratcliffe buys shares in Manchester United
Posted on
Wärnberg, Karl Fredrik – Axillary lymph node identification before neoadjuvant chemotherapy using MagTrace, and Magseed, in clinically node negative and node positive patients: SENTINEO
Wärnberg, Karl Fredrik – Axillary lymph node identification before neoadjuvant chemotherapy using MagTrace, and Magseed, in clinically node negative and node positive patients: SENTINEO
Posted on
My animal and me: Madame Hérissons rubs it and pricks it with happiness
My animal and me: Madame Hérissons rubs it and pricks it with happiness
Posted on
The Russians are shelling Kherson, the southern areas of Ukraine are being attacked with drones
The Russians are shelling Kherson, the southern areas of Ukraine are being attacked with drones
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News