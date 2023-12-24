3 really good films that are now on Netflix

#good #films #Netflix

Netflix has hundreds of films in its catalog. Sometimes you can no longer see the forest for the trees. We have cut through the catalog and today we have once again listed three interesting, strong films – which are on Netflix – for you.

Love and Monsters (2020)

Director: Michael Matthews | Cast: Dylan O'Brien, Michael Rooker, Jessica Henwick, e.a. | The Earth was taken over by giant monsters seven years ago. The survivors have been living in underground colonies ever since. Lovable coward Joel Dawson decides it's time to leave his bunker when he hears that his childhood sweetheart Aimee is still alive. During his perilous search for her, he is helped by a professional monster hunter.

Black Book (2006)

Director: Paul Verhoeven | Cast: Carice van Houten, Sebastian Koch, Thom Hoffman, etc. | When the Jewish Rachel Stein and her family are unexpectedly attacked by the Germans during an escape attempt and only she survives this attack, she decides to join the resistance disguised as Ellis de Vries. She is assigned to infiltrate the enemy, but when things go wrong, she is suddenly seen as a traitor by both sides.

The Impossible (2012)

Director: JA Bayona | Cast: Naomi Watts, Ewan McGregor, Tom Holland | 2004. Maria, Henry and their three sons go on holiday in the winter and enjoy the nice weather in Thailand. On the morning of December 26, while the family is enjoying the pool, a huge tidal wave rushes towards the land. The family is separated by the tsunami. In desperation, Maria searches for her family and hopes for a miracle amid all the chaos and misery.