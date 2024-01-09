3 things to know about sexually transmitted infections…Revisions in Saint-Pair-sur-mer

#sexually #transmitted #infections…Revisions #SaintPairsurmer

Young people and their parents are welcome to this conference on STIs, sexually transmitted infections, which takes place in Saint-Pair-sur-mer, near Granville, in Manche.

The aim is to remind people of what these STIs are, but also and above all to discuss prevention and screening methods.
It is led by the infectious disease specialist Emmanuel Piednoir, from the Avranches-Granville hospital center who takes stock for France Bleu

Are sexually transmitted infections increasing or decreasing?

RISING !

“It is an observation that we are making, there are more infections such as bacterial diseases, for example syphilis or chlamydia infections. We see more of them than a few years ago? For HIV it is not over either, a few thousand people are still diagnosed each year in France.

Preventive messages, effective or not?

NOT COMPLETELY

It must be believed that adherence to prevention messages is not yet optimal; it is likely that young people use less means of protection such as condoms. But not only young people, it does not only concern 18-22 year olds but also people in their forties and fifties**.**”

Are STIs still a taboo??

OUI !
Because sexuality, and the illnesses linked to it, still remain a taboo subject in many families.
There is always a need for a booster shot, notes Emmanuel Piednoir, who also regularly intervenes in schools. I was struck by questions like “Can you get an STI when you first have sex?” I have had this question several times, which shows that the idea of ​​the condom is not yet integrated. The answer for us is obvious but it’s not easy to talk about these subjects when you’re 16-18 years old..”

  • Public conference on STIs this Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 8 p.m. in Saint-Pair-sur-mer Fraboulet room in the city center
Also Read:  Your excess kilos will melt away so quickly with the power fruit

To listen

Broadcast from 09/02/2022

Prevention of sexually transmitted infections

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Road rehabilitation on standby
Road rehabilitation on standby
Posted on
Strong fire at a hotel in the center of Bucharest! Firefighters intervene
Strong fire at a hotel in the center of Bucharest! Firefighters intervene
Posted on
Tennis ace Ofner continues after victory over Shapovalov in Auckland
Tennis ace Ofner continues after victory over Shapovalov in Auckland
Posted on
Knife attack in Fatih Mosque… Imam and one person injured
Knife attack in Fatih Mosque… Imam and one person injured
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News