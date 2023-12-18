3 thousand new cases a day: Obesity costs the UK 100 billion pounds – Last Minute World News

According to the latest NHS data published in England, 1.2 million cases caused by obesity were recorded in 2022 and 2023, with the number of applications reaching 3 thousand per day. These numbers were recorded as 617 thousand in 2016 and 2017.

Obesity was determined as the main cause in 9 thousand of the 1.2 million cases recorded. In these cases, hundreds of thousands of people had to receive hospital inpatient treatment due to obesity.

While 8,300 children under the age of 16 were admitted to hospital due to obesity in the last two years, this number was recorded as 4,062 in 2016-2017.

People living in poorer areas are twice as likely to be hospitalized for obesity-related problems as those in richer areas.

OBESITY IS MORE COMMON IN THE POOR

In the 10 poorest regions of England, 3,400 people out of 100,000 were admitted to hospital due to obesity. This number is more than twice the number of obesity cases in the 10 richest regions, which is 1,430.

This new data comes after it was revealed that the UK’s obesity crisis is now costing the country around £100bn a year.

The British government is calling for a fight against the scourge of junk food, just like cigarette addiction.

Until now, the obesity problem was thought to cost the UK £60 billion.

This figure includes the knock-on effects of being obese, as well as secondary costs such as lost earnings from time off work due to illness and premature death.

