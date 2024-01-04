3 times when you should never brush your teeth: They cause painful problems

#times #brush #teeth #painful #problems

We all know that we should brush our teeth twice a day but there are some cases when you should never brush your teeth at all.

Dentists, according to a new report revealed by the British newspaper “Daily Mail”, warn against using the toothbrush immediately after eating breakfast, after vomiting, or after eating sweets, because these cases can destroy the tooth enamel.

Dr. Manouchehri, one of the dentists in Britain, said in a video clip on the Instagram photo site: “The contents of the stomach are very acidic and the mouth is sometimes in an acidic state, so if you brush your teeth immediately after these cases, it will certainly essentially erode the tooth enamel.” .

Doctors explain the situation and say when you have just eaten your mouth is in an acidic state, so if you brush your teeth, you are rubbing this acid on the teeth, which is a mineral that can visibly erode the enamel. Picking up your toothbrush after eating sweets may also pose a risk. Tooth decay. To avoid this, you should wait at least an hour to brush your teeth after eating sweets.