3 times when you should never brush your teeth: They cause painful problems

#times #brush #teeth #painful #problems

We all know that we should brush our teeth twice a day but there are some cases when you should never brush your teeth at all.

Dentists, according to a new report revealed by the British newspaper “Daily Mail”, warn against using the toothbrush immediately after eating breakfast, after vomiting, or after eating sweets, because these cases can destroy the tooth enamel.

Dr. Manouchehri, one of the dentists in Britain, said in a video clip on the Instagram photo site: “The contents of the stomach are very acidic and the mouth is sometimes in an acidic state, so if you brush your teeth immediately after these cases, it will certainly essentially erode the tooth enamel.” .

Doctors explain the situation and say when you have just eaten your mouth is in an acidic state, so if you brush your teeth, you are rubbing this acid on the teeth, which is a mineral that can visibly erode the enamel. Picking up your toothbrush after eating sweets may also pose a risk. Tooth decay. To avoid this, you should wait at least an hour to brush your teeth after eating sweets.

Also Read:  KI has trained 2,800 instructors in First Aid for mental health

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

RN7 – MAHAZENGY – A metal bridge to the rescue
RN7 – MAHAZENGY – A metal bridge to the rescue
Posted on
The BAP Carrasco of the Peruvian Navy visits Chile on its trip to Antarctica
The BAP Carrasco of the Peruvian Navy visits Chile on its trip to Antarctica
Posted on
The NATO-Ukraine Council: The issue of Ukraine’s air defense will be considered ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – World
The NATO-Ukraine Council: The issue of Ukraine’s air defense will be considered ᐉ News from Fakti.bg – World
Posted on
A big name in the IT world has passed away
A big name in the IT world has passed away
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News