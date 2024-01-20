#Types #Hydrological #Cycles #Explanations #Geography
3 Types of Hydrological Cycles and Their Explanations in Geography – Water is one of the most important elements in life on earth. When compared to food, humans would be unable to survive without water.
However, do you know the reason why water never runs out even though it has been used for millions of years by humans and other living creatures?
The water supply on earth never runs out due to the stages of the water cycle (hydrological cycle) that occur naturally. To understand more about the hydrological cycle, you can read the following review.
The following is an explanation of the types of hydrological cycles
Previously,
Have you ever heard of the term hydrological cycle? Well, the hydrological cycle
itself is a process that guarantees the availability of water on earth.
According to the Britannica Encyclopedia, the hydrological cycle is the circulation or rotation of water in the earth’s atmospheric system.
Frequent
Also known as the water cycle, the hydrological cycle is divided into various
These types include short cycles, medium cycles and long cycles.
Apart from aiming to maintain water availability, the hydrological cycle is also responsible for maintaining the intensity of rain, maintaining the weather and temperature on earth, you know.
Read Also:
3 Types of Examples of Geography Approaches and Complete Explanations
What is the Hydrological Cycle?
Before
Turning to the various hydrological cycles, of course you have to understand the meaning
of the hydrological cycle first.
So,
what is the hydrological cycle? Well, if you look at it by definition, hydrology
means the science that studies water above and inside the earth.
Simply put,
The hydrological cycle or water cycle is a series or stages that go through
by water from the earth, into the atmosphere, and back to the earth.
In short,
the water found on the earth evaporates, then becomes clouds, continues to descend again
Rain.
Well, this is what causes the volume of water on earth to be relatively the same from year to year. Remembering that this happens continuously and follows the stages in the cycle.
Read Also:
10 Examples of Geography Concepts and Explanations that Students Need to Know
Hydrological Cycle Process
Cycle
Hydrology is one of the basic concepts in biogeochemistry. Is known,
The hydrological cycle has several stages, namely:
1.
Evaporation
Level
The first step in the hydrological cycle is evaporation. Well, at this stage it happens
the process of evaporation changes water stored in seas, lakes, rivers into
water vapor due to heat from the sun.
Evaporation
or evaporation can occur due to changes in liquid molecules into
gas molecules, so water turns into steam.
Furthermore,
The evaporation that occurs will cause the effect of rising water that has changed
into gas into the atmosphere.
On
evaporation stage, sunlight has a major role because if the light
radiating heat, the bigger the water molecules that are lifted up.
2.
Transpiration
Besides
evaporation of water that occurs in water bodies, evaporation also occurs in
parts of the body of living things, especially animals. Well, this stage is also called
the term transpiration.
Is known
Plants absorb water through their roots and then use it for
photosynthesis, then water vapor is released through the stomata.
Whereas
in animals, evaporation occurs when the animal consumes water and so on
will breathe so it can produce water vapor.
Molecule
The liquid in plants and animals will then turn into vapor or molecules
gas. After evaporation occurs in the liquid molecules, they will then rise towards
The atmosphere is like an evaporation stage.
Nah,
Transpiration will occur in tissues in animals and plants though
from this level the water produced is not too much.
3.
Evapotranspiration
Evapotranspiration
is the evaporation of water that occurs throughout the earth’s surface, including the body
water, soil, to the network of living things.
At this stage, evaporation will occur when the liquid molecules that evaporate are all the tissues of living creatures and water.
Level
Evapotranspiration itself is known as the stage that has the most influence
on the amount of water carried in the hydrological cycle.
4.
Sublimation
Sublimation is the event of changing ice into water vapor without becoming liquid first.
Usually, this stage occurs in the north and south polar regions, as well as areas that have many layers of ice that will experience the sublimation process.
Need
You understand that the evaporation that occurs here is a change in ice so that
will not go through the liquid process.
Condition
This is the difference between the evaporation and sublimation stages, namely the second
stage takes a slower time.
5.
Condensation
After going through the evaporation stage which occurs through various sources, the next stage of the hydrological cycle is the condensation or condensation stage.
On
At this stage, the water that has evaporated will turn into ice particles. Well, particles
The ice produced is very small and is formed due to the cold temperatures at
the height of the upper atmosphere.
Then,
the ice particles turn into clouds until the number of ice particles increases and
the clouds then changed color getting blacker.
Process
changes that occur into a denser form, for example a gas
turns into liquid.
Basically
etymology itself, condensation is a term that comes from Latin ‘Condensate’
which means closed.
Evaporation
is an example of a physical change, namely a change in a substance
temporary in nature. For example, changes in size, shape and form.
Then,
This change does not become a new substance and a liquid that has been condensed from
steam and is then known as condensate.
The condenser itself is a tool used to condensate steam and convert it into liquid.
Read Also:
Examples of Class 10 High School Geography Interrelation Principles and Explanations
6.
Adveksi
Adveksi
is the process of moving clouds which makes the clouds spread out and
change places. For example, clouds in the ocean area move to the area
mainland.
Awan
which was formed in the previous phase will move to another location because
the influence of wind and differences in air pressure.
Nah,
Advection is the process of spreading heat in a horizontal or horizontal direction
horizontal. This movement will then make the surrounding air hot.
7.
Precipitation
Precipitation
can occur due to cooling and the addition of water vapor, so
the water that forms the cloud reaches the saturation point.
The more
the amount of water vapor that forms in the atmosphere, the water droplets in the clouds
there will be more and more and more weight.
Moment
clouds are not able to accommodate the amount of water that is formed, then the water will
released in the form of rain.
When
the ambient temperature is less than 0 degrees Celsius, then it will rain next
ice to snowfall.
8.
Run Off
Stages
run off in the hydrological cycle is the event of rain that falls on
the earth’s surface and occurs in highland areas, for example rain in areas
upstream
Hal
this then causes water to flow to lower land, until
process run off can be interpreted as the process of moving water.
Nah,
The flowing water will head to the sea as its final destination. After reaching
oceans, evaporation and other hydrological cycle processes will occur.
9.
Infiltration
Then
there is an infiltration stage, where this stage becomes a factor in the hydrological cycle
or the water cycle which plays an important role when distributing rainwater.
This stage greatly influences the surface, erosion, flooding, the availability of water for irrigation during the dry season, underground water and the availability of water for plants.
Nah,
Generally, infiltration is influenced by various vegetation and soil properties. Stages
This infiltration is closely related to well water supplies and ground water
often used in everyday life.
10.
Conduction
The final stage in the hydrological cycle is the conduction stage. The conduction stage is heating by direct contact with an object.
The heating is caused by air molecules that are near the earth’s surface.
The surface of the earth is in contact with the earth which receives heat directly from the sun so that the hot molecules then come into contact with air molecules that are not yet hot.
Read Also:
Examples of Relative and Absolute Locations in Geography and Explanations
Types of Hydrological Cycles
Is known,
The hydrological cycle is divided into three types based on the process it goes through
and how far the water moves from the place of evaporation. As for
The complete explanation is as follows.
1.
Small or short cycle
Cycle
This happens when sea water gets sunlight, then experiences
more and more evaporation over time.
Until
Not long after, the condensation process occurs and clouds form
which causes rain to fall.
2.
Medium cycle
Cycle
is still a process where sea water gets sunlight, then
evaporate. Well, the water vapor is carried by the wind to land.
Because
changes in air temperature over cold land, then the condensation process occurs
which forms clouds that end up giving rise to rain.
Then,
the rainwater flows on the surface of the earth and seeps into the soil,
Some even enter lakes and rivers and the sea.
3.
Long or large cycle
The same
as the name suggests, this long cycle requires a longer process. Long cycle
can occur due to the influence of heat from sunlight which causes
Sea water evaporates more and more.
Then,
The water vapor is carried by the wind far to land areas. After experiencing
On cooling, the water vapor will turn into ice crystals, causing rain
snow.
The snow will then melt and flow down the glacier, until it returns to the sea.
Nah,
Above is material about the hydrological cycle and its various types
Mamikos summarizes it for you.
Although
water never runs out because there is a cycle that always repeats itself, which doesn’t mean anything
We can use water as we please, yes. Remembering that the water cycle is a long process, you know.
For those of you who still want to find out more information about other Geography subject matter, please visit the Mamikos blog site and find the information there.
Click and get info on boarding houses near your dream campus:
Boarding house near UGM Jogja
Boarding house near UNPAD Jatinangor
Boarding house near UNDIP Semarang
Boarding house near UI Depok
Boarding House Near UB Malang
Boarding House Near Unnes Semarang
Boarding House Near UMY Jogja
Boarding House Near UNY Jogja
Taste Dekat US Solo
Boarding House Near ITB Bandung
Kost Dekat UMS Solo
Boarding House Near ITS Surabaya
Boarding house near Unesa Surabaya
Boarding House Near UNAIR Surabaya
Boarding house near UIN Jakarta