3 Types of Hydrological Cycles and Their Explanations in Geography – Water is one of the most important elements in life on earth. When compared to food, humans would be unable to survive without water.

However, do you know the reason why water never runs out even though it has been used for millions of years by humans and other living creatures?

The water supply on earth never runs out due to the stages of the water cycle (hydrological cycle) that occur naturally. To understand more about the hydrological cycle, you can read the following review.

The following is an explanation of the types of hydrological cycles

Previously,

Have you ever heard of the term hydrological cycle? Well, the hydrological cycle

itself is a process that guarantees the availability of water on earth.

According to the Britannica Encyclopedia, the hydrological cycle is the circulation or rotation of water in the earth’s atmospheric system.

Frequent

Also known as the water cycle, the hydrological cycle is divided into various

These types include short cycles, medium cycles and long cycles.

Apart from aiming to maintain water availability, the hydrological cycle is also responsible for maintaining the intensity of rain, maintaining the weather and temperature on earth, you know.

What is the Hydrological Cycle?

Before

Turning to the various hydrological cycles, of course you have to understand the meaning

of the hydrological cycle first.

So,

what is the hydrological cycle? Well, if you look at it by definition, hydrology

means the science that studies water above and inside the earth.

Simply put,

The hydrological cycle or water cycle is a series or stages that go through

by water from the earth, into the atmosphere, and back to the earth.

In short,

the water found on the earth evaporates, then becomes clouds, continues to descend again

Rain.

Well, this is what causes the volume of water on earth to be relatively the same from year to year. Remembering that this happens continuously and follows the stages in the cycle.

Hydrological Cycle Process

Cycle

Hydrology is one of the basic concepts in biogeochemistry. Is known,

The hydrological cycle has several stages, namely:

1.

Evaporation

Level

The first step in the hydrological cycle is evaporation. Well, at this stage it happens

the process of evaporation changes water stored in seas, lakes, rivers into

water vapor due to heat from the sun.

Evaporation

or evaporation can occur due to changes in liquid molecules into

gas molecules, so water turns into steam.

Furthermore,

The evaporation that occurs will cause the effect of rising water that has changed

into gas into the atmosphere.

On

evaporation stage, sunlight has a major role because if the light

radiating heat, the bigger the water molecules that are lifted up.

2.

Transpiration

Besides

evaporation of water that occurs in water bodies, evaporation also occurs in

parts of the body of living things, especially animals. Well, this stage is also called

the term transpiration.

Is known

Plants absorb water through their roots and then use it for

photosynthesis, then water vapor is released through the stomata.

Whereas

in animals, evaporation occurs when the animal consumes water and so on

will breathe so it can produce water vapor.

Molecule

The liquid in plants and animals will then turn into vapor or molecules

gas. After evaporation occurs in the liquid molecules, they will then rise towards

The atmosphere is like an evaporation stage.

Nah,

Transpiration will occur in tissues in animals and plants though

from this level the water produced is not too much.

3.

Evapotranspiration

Evapotranspiration

is the evaporation of water that occurs throughout the earth’s surface, including the body

water, soil, to the network of living things.

At this stage, evaporation will occur when the liquid molecules that evaporate are all the tissues of living creatures and water.

Level

Evapotranspiration itself is known as the stage that has the most influence

on the amount of water carried in the hydrological cycle.

4.

Sublimation

Sublimation is the event of changing ice into water vapor without becoming liquid first.

Usually, this stage occurs in the north and south polar regions, as well as areas that have many layers of ice that will experience the sublimation process.

Need

You understand that the evaporation that occurs here is a change in ice so that

will not go through the liquid process.

Condition

This is the difference between the evaporation and sublimation stages, namely the second

stage takes a slower time.

5.

Condensation

After going through the evaporation stage which occurs through various sources, the next stage of the hydrological cycle is the condensation or condensation stage.

On

At this stage, the water that has evaporated will turn into ice particles. Well, particles

The ice produced is very small and is formed due to the cold temperatures at

the height of the upper atmosphere.

Then,

the ice particles turn into clouds until the number of ice particles increases and

the clouds then changed color getting blacker.

Process

changes that occur into a denser form, for example a gas

turns into liquid.

Basically

etymology itself, condensation is a term that comes from Latin ‘Condensate’

which means closed.

Evaporation

is an example of a physical change, namely a change in a substance

temporary in nature. For example, changes in size, shape and form.

Then,

This change does not become a new substance and a liquid that has been condensed from

steam and is then known as condensate.

The condenser itself is a tool used to condensate steam and convert it into liquid.

6.

Adveksi

Adveksi

is the process of moving clouds which makes the clouds spread out and

change places. For example, clouds in the ocean area move to the area

mainland.

Awan

which was formed in the previous phase will move to another location because

the influence of wind and differences in air pressure.

Nah,

Advection is the process of spreading heat in a horizontal or horizontal direction

horizontal. This movement will then make the surrounding air hot.

7.

Precipitation

Precipitation

can occur due to cooling and the addition of water vapor, so

the water that forms the cloud reaches the saturation point.

The more

the amount of water vapor that forms in the atmosphere, the water droplets in the clouds

there will be more and more and more weight.

Moment

clouds are not able to accommodate the amount of water that is formed, then the water will

released in the form of rain.

When

the ambient temperature is less than 0 degrees Celsius, then it will rain next

ice to snowfall.

8.

Run Off

Stages

run off in the hydrological cycle is the event of rain that falls on

the earth’s surface and occurs in highland areas, for example rain in areas

upstream

Hal

this then causes water to flow to lower land, until

process run off can be interpreted as the process of moving water.

Nah,

The flowing water will head to the sea as its final destination. After reaching

oceans, evaporation and other hydrological cycle processes will occur.

9.

Infiltration

Then

there is an infiltration stage, where this stage becomes a factor in the hydrological cycle

or the water cycle which plays an important role when distributing rainwater.

This stage greatly influences the surface, erosion, flooding, the availability of water for irrigation during the dry season, underground water and the availability of water for plants.

Nah,

Generally, infiltration is influenced by various vegetation and soil properties. Stages

This infiltration is closely related to well water supplies and ground water

often used in everyday life.

10.

Conduction

The final stage in the hydrological cycle is the conduction stage. The conduction stage is heating by direct contact with an object.

The heating is caused by air molecules that are near the earth’s surface.

The surface of the earth is in contact with the earth which receives heat directly from the sun so that the hot molecules then come into contact with air molecules that are not yet hot.

Types of Hydrological Cycles

Is known,

The hydrological cycle is divided into three types based on the process it goes through

and how far the water moves from the place of evaporation. As for

The complete explanation is as follows.

1.

Small or short cycle

Cycle

This happens when sea water gets sunlight, then experiences

more and more evaporation over time.

Until

Not long after, the condensation process occurs and clouds form

which causes rain to fall.

2.

Medium cycle

Cycle

is still a process where sea water gets sunlight, then

evaporate. Well, the water vapor is carried by the wind to land.

Because

changes in air temperature over cold land, then the condensation process occurs

which forms clouds that end up giving rise to rain.

Then,

the rainwater flows on the surface of the earth and seeps into the soil,

Some even enter lakes and rivers and the sea.

3.

Long or large cycle

The same

as the name suggests, this long cycle requires a longer process. Long cycle

can occur due to the influence of heat from sunlight which causes

Sea water evaporates more and more.

Then,

The water vapor is carried by the wind far to land areas. After experiencing

On cooling, the water vapor will turn into ice crystals, causing rain

snow.

The snow will then melt and flow down the glacier, until it returns to the sea.

Nah,

Above is material about the hydrological cycle and its various types

Mamikos summarizes it for you.

Although

water never runs out because there is a cycle that always repeats itself, which doesn’t mean anything

We can use water as we please, yes. Remembering that the water cycle is a long process, you know.

