3 US Soldiers Killed in Drone Attack on Jordanian Base

An unmanned aircraft or drone attack occurred at a base in Jordan. This attack killed three United States (US) soldiers.

Reported AFP, Monday (29/1/2024), President Joe Biden blamed Iran-backed militants and promised to hold the perpetrators accountable. This is the first time American military personnel have been killed by enemy fire in the Middle East since the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

“Three US service members were killed and many were injured in a drone strike on our troops stationed in northeastern Jordan near the Syrian border,” Biden said in a statement.

“While we are still gathering the facts regarding this attack, we know that it was carried out by an Iranian-backed radical militant group operating in Syria and Iraq,” he added.

Biden said his party was committed to fighting terrorism. He asked the perpetrator to be responsible for his actions.

“We will carry out their commitment to combat terrorism. And we are confident that we will hold accountable all those responsible at a time and in a manner of our choosing,” he said.

US and allied forces in Iraq and Syria have been targeted by more than 150 attacks since mid-October, according to the Pentagon, and Washington has carried out retaliatory strikes in both countries.

Many of the attacks on US personnel were claimed by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an alliance of armed groups linked to Iran and opposed to US support for Israel in the Gaza conflict.

