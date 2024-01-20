3 useful things coming soon to WhatsApp channels

#coming #WhatsApp #channels

by Laura Jenny

WhatsApp is busy with its channels: at the moment there is not much you can do with them: they can send, but as a follower you can only respond to them with emoji. However, that will soon change: especially on the ‘transmitting side’. These are three things coming to WhatsApp channels.

Polls

Now it’s all done in a somewhat artificial way: you ask a question and you let people choose a certain emoji to answer. This will soon change, because it will then become possible to use polls within WhatsApp channels. It works the same as the polls you already know from group conversations, where they are used, for example, to see which date is best to set for an evening of drinks, or who wants to eat fish, meat or vegetarian in a restaurant. In Channels it is a good way to ask people questions, for example as we do in our poll here on Androidworld.

Management options

When you create a WhatsApp channel, you do so on a specific account. But if that person, for whatever reason, can no longer be, or wants to be, the manager, then you are now somewhat stuck with that person. Fortunately, that will soon change. While you can now invite several people to become administrators, you can soon also ensure that ownership is transferred. There can only ever be one owner, it seems, but that ownership must be able to be transferred and that seems to be coming within WhatsApp, according to WABetaInfo, which spotted it in the code.

Voice messages

It seems to already be possible with some WhatsApp channels, but soon they will be able to do it all: send voice messages. Great for artists who want to play a snippet of their new music, but also for people who want to offer a kind of podcast via their WhatsApp channel, for example. An average of 7 billion voice messages are sent every day in normal conversations, so there are probably many nice applications for this form of WhatsApp within channels.

Do you already follow many channels on WhatsApp? Due to the relocation of publishers, ours is a bit quieter for a while, but we will be back soon! If you have any great tips for WhatsApp channels, we would love to read them.

