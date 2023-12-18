3 vitamins to gain muscle mass faster in the summer

#vitamins #gain #muscle #mass #faster #summer

Anyone who aims to gain muscle mass should know that food is a great ally. Therefore, the anabolic shakes They are an excellent option to include in your diet. The benefits are incredible: in addition to being practical, it can help you recover energy more quickly, as, as it is a liquid meal, it tends to be absorbed faster by the body.

However, an anabolic shake alone is not enough to gain muscle mass, at least not in an agile, efficient and safe way. This is because it is essential to have good weight training, quality sleep and a balanced diet.

After ensuring all these things, the anabolic shake can be a good way to boost your muscle mass gain. Therefore, nutritionist Isabela Vorcaro separated three delicious recipes for anabolic shakes, which can be consumed in the morning or after training. Check out:

Avocado shake

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons of avocado;

1 orange;

1 dessert spoon of chia mix with flaxseed;

whether;

1 dose of vanilla flavored whey.

Preparation method: blend the avocado, orange and vanilla whey in a blender. Add the chia, flaxseed and ice and beat for approximately one minute. Drink then.

Strawberry Banana Smoothie

Ingredients:

1 pot of low-fat natural yogurt;

1 tablespoon of honey;

10 strawberries;

½ banana;

200 ml of skimmed milk;

3 tablespoons of vanilla or strawberry flavored whey.

Preparation method: blend the strawberries, banana and yogurt in a blender. Then add the milk, honey and 3 tablespoons of whey to the mixture. Adding ice is optional.

Fruit protein smoothie

Ingredients:

1 small apple;

½ papaya papaya;

½ cup of chopped strawberries;

1 small banana;

1 dose of vanilla flavored whey.

Preparation method: blend all the fruits in a blender. Add the whey and ice, beat for approximately one minute. Drink then.