3 ways to diversify the taste of ordinary mashed potatoes – it will be silky and very tasty

How to keep potatoes at home longer

In order for purchased potatoes to last longer at home and not to sprout, it is important to store them properly. According to Jolanta Sabaitienė, an employee of the “Iki” vegetable and fruit department, these vegetables should be stored in a dark, cool and low-humidity place.

“The optimum storage temperature for potatoes is around 14-16 degrees. Therefore, the refrigerator is not a suitable place for starchy vegetables – because of too cold conditions, the starch in the potatoes can turn into sugar. Meanwhile, if the temperature is too high, the potatoes will germinate earlier. Therefore, if you are going to store potatoes in the kitchen, at least do it away from sources that emit heat, such as an oven or a radiator,” advises the vegetable expert.

If you want potatoes to stay fresh for as long as possible, store them in paper bags placed in the basement, garage or pantry, rather than in a box or plastic net. These vegetables need air circulation.

It is worth taking advantage of the time-honored advice – to put an apple between the potatoes. Apples release a substance called ethylene, which helps potatoes stay fresh, firm and delay germination. J. Sabaitienė reveals that it is worth picking acorns or chestnuts in the forest, and throwing a handful of them into the potatoes. Acorns will protect against moisture loss, and chestnuts will delay the development of sprouts.

3 versions of improved mashed potatoes – it will be cheap and tasty

Classic mashed potatoes are vegetables mashed well with butter and milk or cream and spices. Many housewives season it with fried onions or pieces of fried bacon. Meanwhile, Gailė Urbonavičiūtė, the culinary technologist of the shopping chain, suggests diversifying the usual dish with products that most of them already have at home.

Parmesan cheese. Potatoes and cheese – a combination that captivates with its taste. Grated parmesan or other hard cheese will give the porridge more character and a unique taste. In this way, preparing a special porridge is easier than simple.

“Make it as usual – add a little warmed milk or cream to boiled and mashed potatoes, add butter and mash them well until fluffy. Then – just stir in the grated parmesan. It is ideal if you recommend it fresh. how much It really depends on you, but I suggest to calculate as follows – use a spoonful of grated Parmesan cheese for half a kilogram of potatoes”, recommends G. Urbonavičiūtė.

Kefir. Milk or cream is a necessary ingredient for mashed potatoes. Some people replace it with plant-based drinks, but few people know that kefir goes well with porridge. Made with it, it will have a particularly pleasant texture, and bay leaves will give a pleasant aftertaste.

“While the potatoes are boiling in salted water, fry a few bay leaves in butter in a pan over medium heat for a minute to a minute and a half. Leave to cool, remove the bay leaves. Mash the hot potatoes, add half a cup of kefir and melted fragrant butter. Mix well to make the porridge smooth and creamy. Season with salt and pepper, and you can also sprinkle a little kefir and decorate with bay leaves,” the culinary technologist shares the recipe.

Fried garlic. Garlic can often enhance the flavor of any dish, and mashed potatoes are no exception. Homemade garlic baked in the oven will fill the house with an appetizing aroma, and will raise the porridge to a gourmet level.

“The whole garlic is baked in the oven, it is not cut into slices. You only need to clean the outer shell a little – do not peel the slices themselves. Cut about half a centimeter from the top of the head so that the inside of the lobes can be seen. Place in cupcake molds, sprinkle with oil and cover with foil. You can also individually wrap each head in foil. Bake in an oven heated to 200 degrees for 30-40 minutes until the garlic softens. Then all you have to do is squeeze the pulp from the cooled one and mix it into mashed potatoes”, advises G. Urbonavičiūtė.

The creator of the food blog “Valgė spalvė” suggests making a Shepherd’s or Shepherd’s pie.



“It’s called Shepherd’s Pie in England, and in Lithuanian it’s called ‘Shepherd’s Pie.’ It’s like a different version of Lithuanians’ favorite meatballs with mashed potatoes. And this dish is quite often prepared in our family, because it is one of those dishes that everyone likes. So when the weather cools down and the evenings get longer, when you want warm food more and more, this dish will be a great dinner, and you can safely serve it for lunch on the weekend,” says Živile.

350g of ground beef

or 350 minced lamb

2 tablespoons of olive oil

1 pair white part

1 medium carrot

Greens (parsley, thyme, basil)

1 tablespoon of balsamic vinegar

2 cloves of garlic

2 tablespoons of tomato paste

1 cup of beef broth

Salts

Pepper

4-5 potatoes

50 g of butter

70 g of Parmesan cheese (optional)

Salts

Pepper

Preparation of the meat layer

* Fry the meat with a little oil. If the pan is not big enough, cook in batches. Set the fried meat aside. Heat oil in a pan, add finely chopped leeks and fry.

* Then add finely chopped or grated carrot. And cook until the vegetables change color.

* Then put the fried meat, herbs, pepper in the pan with the vegetables, pour the broth. Add salt if necessary. Mix everything and cook, stirring, for 6-8 minutes.

* Add balsamic vinegar, add finely chopped garlic. Pour in the tomato paste. Mix everything well and simmer for about 5 minutes while stirring.

Preparation of the potato layer

* Peel the potatoes, cut them and boil them in salted water. Drain and let the potatoes rest for about a minute in the hot pot to evaporate the remaining liquid.

* Add butter, salt, pepper and mash the potatoes in a blender until smooth. Add the cheese (if you choose to use it) and mix until smooth.

All that was left was to prepare the cake for baking

* Place the meat filling in a tall baking dish. Then spread a layer of potatoes on top of it with a fork and smooth it out. I like to make a “shaggy” surface, then it browns up nicely when baked.

* Bake for 40-45 minutes in an oven heated to 190C. Allow cake to set for ~15 minutes before serving.