30-fold increase in measles cases in Europe – WHO is alarmed

#30fold #increase #measles #cases #Europe #alarmed

Published23. January 2024, 8:13 p.m

WHO: “Alarming”: 30-fold increase in measles cases in Europe

According to the WHO, there is an alarming increase in measles cases in Europe. There were more than 30,000 cases between January and October 2023.

von

The WHO is alarmed by rising measles cases in Europe.

Five people died in 2023 and there were 21,000 hospital stays.

Vaccination is the only way to protect yourself from this potentially fatal disease.

Europe is experiencing an alarming increase in measles cases. Between January and October 2023, there were more than 30,000 cases of measles, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Compared to 941 reported cases in all of 2022, this represents a 30-fold increase. At that time, 142,000 people died worldwide as a result of measles infection.

In Europe, the rise in cases has actually accelerated in recent months. This trend is expected to continue unless measures are taken to prevent further spread.

Measles can be life-threatening

Measles disease initially presents with symptoms such as high fever, cough and runny nose as well as inflammation in the nasopharynx and the conjunctiva. It is only after a few days that a typical skin rash appears, which begins on the face and behind the ears and then spreads over the entire body.

Measles is one of the most contagious human diseases; the virus is transmitted by inhaling infectious droplets and through contact with infectious secretions from the nose or throat. Statistically, one sick person can infect up to 18 other people.

The so-called childhood illness can be life-threatening in some cases due to severe cases of pneumonia and brain inflammation. If men become infected after puberty, the virus causes testicular inflammation in 15 to 30 percent, which in rare cases can even lead to infertility.

Five measles-related deaths in Europe in 2023

“We have not only seen a 30-fold increase in measles cases in Europe, but also almost 21,000 hospitalizations and five measles-related deaths. This is worrying,” said Hans Henri P. Kluge, WHO Regional Director for Europe.

According to the WHO, the alarming resurgence of measles cases underscores the importance of identifying low vaccination rates and taking measures to achieve high vaccination coverage.

Vaccination is the only way to protect yourself

“The measles vaccination is the only way to protect children from this potentially dangerous disease,” says Kluge.

According to the vaccination plan, the two vaccinations against measles are recommended for ages between nine and twelve months. If you have not yet received a vaccination and have not yet had measles, a measles vaccination is also recommended in adulthood. After receiving two vaccinations, you are protected for life.

Subscribe to Knowledge Channel notifications in the 20-minute app. You’ll be informed about groundbreaking research findings and discoveries, explanations of current events and curious news from the wide world of science. You will also receive answers to everyday questions and tips for a better life.

Here’s how to do it: Install the latest version of the 20-minute app. Tap the Settings menu in the top right corner (three lines with a circle), then tap “Push Notifications”. Select the topics you want and then click “Next”. Now select a region if desired and click “Next”. Under “Topics” you can now select “Knowledge”. Click “Confirm” and you’re in!

Don’t miss any more news

With the daily update you stay informed about your favorite topics and don’t miss any news about current world events.

Receive the most important things, briefly and concisely, directly to your inbox every day.