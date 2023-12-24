30 people are stuck in houses

The municipality does not rule out the possibility that the situation in the affected area will worsen.

Several landslides occurred in Schwanden within four months.

fof. /lip. After another landslide in the municipality of Schwanden in the canton of Glarus, it is clear that not all residents of the danger zone are ready to leave their homes. Unfortunately, it must be noted that some people resisted the announced evacuation, the Glarus Süd municipality wrote in a statement on Saturday evening. Five people would remain in their homes and ten would have agreed to evacuate.

Those who remain are not allowed to leave their homes until further notice. According to the authorities, violations will be punished with criminal charges and heavy fines.

According to the authorities, it cannot be ruled out that the situation in the affected area will worsen. An orderly rescue or fire service operation can no longer be guaranteed. The electricity and water supply could collapse at any time.

On Friday morning, several small demolitions occurred in Schwanden, with several hundred cubic meters of material being washed into the village areas. As in August, the Wagenrunse area was affected. The community announced on Friday evening that around 30 residents would probably be evacuated for two nights. There were further demolitions on Saturday night. The debris flow caused damage to the infrastructure in the affected area. According to the municipality of Glarus-Süd, the overall situation in the landslide area remained unchanged on Saturday despite the rain easing.

At the end of August 2023, masses of rubble and mud swept away entire buildings in the Wagenrunse area. Almost a hundred people had to be evacuated. Dozens of people lost their homes or had to leave them. As it became known a few days ago, many of them will probably never be able to return to their homes.

