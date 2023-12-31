300 square meters m house is a real miracle of modern architecture, hidden in a small village

#square #meters #house #real #miracle #modern #architecture #hidden #small #village

Imagine a house that plays hide-and-seek with you, buried into a hill and emerging just enough to blend into the horizon. Its green roof, like a canvas of nature’s mastery, is not just for show – it is a living, breathing part of the landscape. Next to the house stretches 135 sq.m. m terrace on the water’s edge, and the wooden floor here is the best place to meet the sunrise or watch the sunset.

The house has 2 rooms, one of which is equipped with a living room, a cozy bedroom, an elegant kitchen and a bathroom with clean lines and quiet luxury. In the guest room, visitors can not only comfortably settle in, but also forget about everyday life.

These spaces are connected by a cozy summer kitchen covered with a roof, whose oven cuts through the air like a shark’s fin, a sculptural sentinel that protects this place. Cross-laminated timber gives the structure strength, and the surface of the wooden facade is treated with the “yakisugi” method, an ancient technique for preserving wood, which not only brings out the exquisite beauty, but also ensures that the house will withstand the test of time and taste.

It’s clear how carefully the architects at Hello Wood put the many details into each space. It is a love letter from developers to architecture, nature and innovation. This is a place where memories will be made and the peace will be felt right down to your fingertips. It is a place where the fish in the pond are your only neighbors and the starry sky is your night canopy.