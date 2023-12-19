3,000-year-old stone tablet reveals ‘hiccup’ in Earth’s magnetic field | Science

#3000yearold #stone #tablet #reveals #hiccup #Earths #magnetic #field #Science

By Robbert van der Linde

Dec 19, 2023 at 7:36 PM Update: 39 minutes ago

Scientists have determined that three thousand years ago there was a slight deviation in the Earth’s magnetic field. They were able to find this out thanks to a stone tablet from ancient Mesopotamia.

The tablet contains a list of Mesopotamian kings. That is already valuable information, but according to scientists from University College London, it reveals much more. The stone used contains tiny particles of iron oxide. This is often visible as rust, as a result of the reaction between iron and oxygen.

The scientists can see from these particles how the magnetic field surrounding the Earth has pulled on them. It shows that a small deviation occurred in the first millennium before the start of our era. The researchers speak of one blipor a ‘hiccup’ in the magnetic field.

The magnetic field protects the Earth against cosmic radiation and particles from space, such as solar winds. Without the magnetic field, life would not be possible on Earth. The discovery allows scientists to better predict how the magnetic field develops, and what happens when it increases or decreases in strength. Changes in the Earth’s magnetic field could explain the demise of civilizations.

Investigating iron oxide provides many historical insights, says lead researcher Mark Altaweel. “Carbon dating is not possible with these types of stones, because they do not contain ‘living’ material. This way we can still find out how old objects are. We also find out what influence the magnetic field had on the Earth in that time. time.”

Mesopotamia refers to the area between the Tigris and Euphrates rivers. The name comes from ancient Greek mesos potamos, which means “land between rivers”. It covered an area that is today Iraq and parts of Syria and Turkey. Mesopotamia was a very fertile area, where many early civilizations developed.

The stone tablet shows a list of Mesopotamian kings. Photo: Slemani Museum

