31 million kilometers in 101 seconds

The US space agency NASA has tested a state-of-the-art laser communication system with a cat video from space.

The 15-second video shows Taters, a NASA employee’s cat. According to NASA, it was sent to Earth by laser on Monday from a space probe that is currently 31 million kilometers away from our planet.

In the high-resolution video, the orange tabby cat chases a laser dot. The recording was saved on the Psyche probe before launch. The probe is on its way to the asteroid of the same name, which is 3.6 billion kilometers from Earth and is located in the asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter. The probe is scheduled to reach it in 2029.

On its flight through space, NASA used the probe to test its new laser communication system. The transmitted data was received by the Hale Telescope in California and forwarded to NASA’s JPL Jet Propulsion Laboratory. The transmission of the Ultra HD video only took 101 seconds.

Preparation for manned Mars missions

NASA wanted to test the transmission of high data rates via laser over long distances, which is important for complex missions such as the planned manned Mars missions.

Of course, cat videos are not needed on missions like this. “Typically we send packets with randomly generated test data,” said JPL expert Bill Klipstein. In order to make the experiment “even more memorable,” an “entertaining video” has now been created and broadcast for the first time.

Space missions traditionally use radio communications to send and receive data. However, laser communication enables data rates ten to a hundred times higher.

The cat video was transmitted at a data rate of up to 267 megabits per second – faster than most broadband Internet access on Earth.