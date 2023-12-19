31-year-old hit by 300 kilo transformer box in Tyrol

#31yearold #hit #kilo #transformer #box #Tyrol

A 31-year-old is in Tuesday afternoon Haiming in the Tyrolean district Imst was hit in the thigh and injured while working on a transformer box. The man wanted to install a new transformer in the free-standing box, which weighs around 300 kilos, and was positioned on a hillside. He lost his balance, tipped over and hit the employee in the thigh.

The 31-year-old was given first aid by paramedics from Imst Rescue and then flown to Zams Hospital in the rescue helicopter, the police said. The 31-year-old carried out the work together with a colleague.