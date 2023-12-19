31-year-old hit by 300 kilo transformer box in Tyrol

#31yearold #hit #kilo #transformer #box #Tyrol

A 31-year-old is in Tuesday afternoon Haiming in the Tyrolean district Imst was hit in the thigh and injured while working on a transformer box. The man wanted to install a new transformer in the free-standing box, which weighs around 300 kilos, and was positioned on a hillside. He lost his balance, tipped over and hit the employee in the thigh.

The 31-year-old was given first aid by paramedics from Imst Rescue and then flown to Zams Hospital in the rescue helicopter, the police said. The 31-year-old carried out the work together with a colleague.

Also Read:  Rain leaves more than 400 families homeless in Lunda Norte -

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The category B driver’s license will also be valid for certain types of motorcycles – law adopted again by the deputies, after it was returned by Iohannis in the parliament
The category B driver’s license will also be valid for certain types of motorcycles – law adopted again by the deputies, after it was returned by Iohannis in the parliament
Posted on
Trendyol Super League | When, at what time, on which channel is Kayserispor – Fenerbahçe match? (Possible 11)- Last Minute Sports News
Trendyol Super League | When, at what time, on which channel is Kayserispor – Fenerbahçe match? (Possible 11)- Last Minute Sports News
Posted on
Health: coverage increases in seven 1-year-old childhood vaccines – 12/19/2023 – Equilíbrio e Saúde
Health: coverage increases in seven 1-year-old childhood vaccines – 12/19/2023 – Equilíbrio e Saúde
Posted on
João Lourenço participates in the inauguration of the re-elected president of Madagascar –
João Lourenço participates in the inauguration of the re-elected president of Madagascar –
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the president press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News