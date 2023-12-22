33-year-old lay dead with injuries on the street in Vienna

#33yearold #lay #dead #injuries #street #Vienna

A passer-by found a motionless person on the sidewalk area on Thursday night Fultonstraße next the Donaufelder Straße in Wien-Floridsdorf before. He immediately called 911 and carried out initial resuscitation measures. An emergency doctor could only determine that the man was dead.

Initial investigations revealed that the victim was a 33-year-old man who was registered in Vienna. Due to the situation where the man was found and the man’s injuries – including an open fracture – the body was picked by the police. The Vienna public prosecutor subsequently ordered an autopsy and forensic medical examination of the deceased.

The Vienna State Criminal Police Office is investigating in all directions. Any relevant information about the incident will be received – even anonymously – at any police station and by calling 01/31310/67800.

