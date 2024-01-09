337 ‘Before I knew it we were shouting vulgarly at each other’

#knew #shouting #vulgarly

Maud has had a noisy Christmas period. And anyone who thought that she would at least be able to end the year quietly was wrong: New Year’s Eve was also – as expected with Maud – a chaos. ‘Rochella was also going to come along, but I wonder if that will still go ahead. And that has everything to do with what happened on New Year’s Eve…’

New Year’s Eve started off very nicely. I actually don’t understand yet where it went wrong. Gio and I had a nice dinner and then we went to a party with a whole group. Rochella and Levi were supposed to come too, but Levi had the flu and stayed last minute still at home.

Rochella wanted to come at all costs. To be honest, if I were her, I would stay at home with her new family. After all, it is the first New Year’s Eve with her brand new child and her husband is also ill… But she joined us at 1am.

We danced and laughed for the first two hours as if we were going out for the first time. It was so much fun! But then Rochella went to get a drink and I lost her the whole time. Together with a friend of Gio’s we searched everywhere. She would stay for two hours and Levi had already texted me several times to ask if Rochella had gone home yet and if she was okay. Her phone was turned off.

Wrong throat hole

Finally I found her at the bar with.. Joey! And the two seemed to be having a great time between the oliebollen and champagne. It completely rubbed me the wrong way. She was going to quit that guy and right away in the new year she was hooking up with him again. It must have something to do with the drugs, but I also thought it was antisocial that she kept us and Levi waiting so long. “Sorry, my battery was dead,” was her cowardly excuse.

According to Rochella, she and Joey just caught up. In retrospect, it could very well be: they weren’t kissing when I saw them standing there, but at that moment I saw it all differently. There was a certain look between them… I don’t know. Before I knew it, Rochella and I were shouting at each other like two screaming kitchen maids.

The worst thing of all: I can’t really remember what I said, but according to Gio I ended with: “I’m done with all your bullshit!” Gio then called an Uber for her and I haven’t spoken to Rochella since.

I haven’t been as broke as I was on New Year’s Day in a long time. Although I have of course long since recovered from the narcotics of that night, the hangover feeling from the fight doesn’t seem to go away. Gio says I should just call Rochella, but I can’t muster the strength. Sometimes I wonder if I still want this friendship.

A week later

We took it very easy during the first week of January. Gio’s mother was of course unexpectedly on our doorstep on January 1st in the evening to quickly wish us a Happy New Year. “I’ll only stay for half an hour,” she apologized immediately before she entered. She ended up staying for two hours. But she did cook a delicious meal for us from her new cookbook. Who would have thought that…

And now we are another week further. The argument still hasn’t been resolved and I’m working on one vision board for 2024. I don’t make New Year’s resolutions, but I have decided not to drink alcohol for the next two months. I’m curious how that goes. This year I also want to focus on my work, the wedding and a big trip with Liam and Gio. I look at it thoughtfully vision board, where I pasted three smiling girls with the word ‘friendship’ next to them. I take a thick marker and cross out one of the women. My decision is made: this year I will also break friendships that don’t give me energy, no matter how difficult that is. And we all know the first break up will become…

Maud (24) loves parties and travelling. She works in the editorial office of a magazine. Maud is in a relationship with Gio and she has just given birth to their son Liam. You can read her adventures every week in a new episode of Maud’s Night Book.

