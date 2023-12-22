34 years since the Revolution. Heroes-martyrs, commemorated in Bistrita – TimpOnline.ro

#years #Revolution #Heroesmartyrs #commemorated #Bistrita #TimpOnline.ro

On the Victory Day of the Romanian Revolution and Freedom and the Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Communism in Romania, 34 years after the events of December 1989, at the Revolution Monument in Petru Rareș Square, located in front of the Administrative Palace in Bistrița, a military ceremonial took place- religious event attended by officials and representatives of the “December 22, 1989” association of revolutionaries.

After the awarding of military honors and the singing of the National Anthem, a memorial service was held for the hero-martyrs and wreaths were laid at the Revolution Monument. The ceremony ended with the parade of the honor detachment.

In his speech, Mayor Ioan Turc said that some people’s nostalgia for the stability of communism is a reality, but that that period also meant something else. “We are commemorating 34 years since the events of December 1989. First of all, we pay tribute to all those who fought and sacrificed throughout the communist period, in difficult times, for this country to become better, more right. Secondly, we think more deeply about the moment of 1989, we think about where we started and why so many sacrifices were necessary so that today we can say that yes, Romania is in a much better state. I know, there are Romanians who are still nostalgic for the communist regime and I don’t say it as a blame, it’s a reality, because they assimilate the communist regime with a kind of stability, primarily economic. We remember that at that time a graduate received a job, an apartment, but the communist regime also meant something else: a strong censorship, we Romanians did not have the right to travel outside the country’s borders, only in the communist states and recently very difficult and there, political and civil rights were either ignored or grossly violated, the shortage of food, medicine, fuel, the cold and darkness in Romanians’ homes were a reality”.

The mayor of Bistrița also spoke about the road traveled by Romania in the 34 years and what should be done in the future for our country to develop. “With all the stumbles, against all the syncopes, we have taken important steps. We are a member country of NATO and the European Union, NATO means safety, security for Romania, the European Union means a better life for Romania. What should we do next? In addition to all that is necessary for the economic progress and security of the country to be ensured, I believe that we have the obligation to preserve our national identity in convergence with the values ​​of the European Union. Values ​​are important, and I mean first of all public people, honor cannot be ignored, we have no right to use any kind of methods to achieve our goals, and one extremely important thing: we can be political opponents and competitors, but enemies never”.

Prefect Teofil Cioarbă read the message of the prime minister, and the president of the “22 December 1989” Association, George Avram, recalled the events of December 1989, stating that Bistrita was the 5th city that joined the Revolution started in Timișoara.

The protests, street fights and demonstrations of December 1989 led to the end of the communist regime in Romania. Bistrita was among the last cities where Nicolae and Elena Ceauşescu made working visits. On October 16, the two participated in a popular rally that took place in front of the County Party Committee. “Comrade” then uttered the famous prophecy that would be disproved in a short time: “Romania will return to capitalism only when it makes poplar poplars and small wickers, but not even then!”. On December 22, in Bistrita, columns of workers from the industrial area marched to the current Administrative Palace, where thousands of people gathered. The leaders of the demonstrators went up to the balcony and addressed, through loudspeakers, speeches to the crowd gathered in the street. Fortunately, no shots were fired in Bistrita and there were no victims. However, people from Bistri died in other cities, where the demonstrations were suppressed in blood. The young men Cristian Remus Bucur and Ioan Sabău lost their lives during the confrontations between the repression forces and the demonstrators, the first in Bucharest, where he was a student of the Military Technical Academy, the second in Cluj-Napoca, where he attended college. Leontina Bânciu, born in Borleasa, Târlișua commune, died in Timisoara, on December 17, shot in the Decebal Bridge massacre. Cristian Remus Bucur is buried in the Heroes’ Cemetery in Bistrita, and Ioan Sabău in Brăteni, Sânmihaiu de Câmpie commune.