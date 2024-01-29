340 ‘My mother-in-law managed to screw it up again’

#motherinlaw #managed #screw

After Rochella decided to go to therapy, Maud forgave her. She wants to give friendship another chance. Furthermore, Maud is busy with work, not drinking and her wedding. This week she will try on a wedding dress for the first time.

Last week I finally tried on my first wedding dress! Unfortunately, my dream dress was not included (yet) and to be honest the whole experience was a bit disappointing. Of course that had everything to do with my mother-in-law.

I had been looking forward to this fitting for weeks, but my mother-in-law managed to ruin it at the last minute. While I was at a hotel opening with Kimberly, I suddenly got a call from that person. “Yes, hey, about tomorrow, how are we actually going to do that?” she asked very cheerfully. I had no idea what she was talking about. My fitting was scheduled for a Wednesday and normally my mother-in-law babysits every Wednesday.

“Well, we’re going to try on dresses anyway! Are you taking Liam with you?”, she said very dryly. I immediately choked on my non-alcoholic cocktail and didn’t know what to do. My mother-in-law was never invited to this event. Only my mother, Jessie and Rochella would be present at the first fitting. “Are you still there Maud, Gio told me to call you…” I let her know that I am at an event and that I will call her back later.

Just as the hotel manager starts his speech, my phone rings again. And of course I forgot to put it on ‘silent’ again. This time it’s Gio. When I call him back later, the monkey gets out of hand.

Gio told me a few weeks ago that I was going to try on wedding dresses and that my mother-in-law might be allowed to come along. He says he never committed to it. “You know how she is, she probably invited herself!”

And I’m 100 percent sure my mother-in-law is smart enough to invite herself. The last thing I want is my mother-in-law interfering with my dress!

The day itself started sour, because Liam was sick and that’s why I didn’t sleep a wink. Fortunately, I immediately became cheerful when I was in the store. I’ve been dreaming about this for years. We were given prosecco upon arrival, but I declined, because I still try not to drink alcohol. If I had found my dream dress, I would have had one, but unfortunately that was not the case. The dresses were all not quite what I was looking for. I thought they were all a bit too fussy. Although my mother-in-law thought completely differently about that.

“Would you actually do that? I would go for a size bigger. That dress is naked, isn’t it?”, were her standard comments. Even when Jessie joked that she shouldn’t be so old-fashioned, she couldn’t laugh. I trust my own mother and she thought the dresses were anything but revealing.

Yet my dream dress was not among them. I didn’t have a real ‘wow’ feeling with any of the dresses and I want that. There is another dress that has a chance, because according to my mother and Jessie it was made for me! The top was made of white glitter sequins. My mother-in-law just thought differently. “Well, you see a lot of nudity,” she said snidely. This while you literally saw nothing, except my shoulders.

Afterwards we all went for a drink. You would think it couldn’t get any worse, but Jessie managed to ruin the atmosphere once again. Once again she had to say exactly what she thought. “I actually didn’t expect you to be there, after everything you’ve done to Maud, but luckily Maud is such a sweetheart,” she said when she sat down next to Rochella. My mother wanted to know what was going on and my mother-in-law just sat there quietly.

Fortunately, Rochella picked it up well and said that she has now scheduled her first consultation with a psychologist. Once home I am exhausted. When Gio comes home with Liam, I burst into tears. How was it? “I didn’t find my dress, my best friends are fighting and your mother thinks everything is too naked…”

Maud (24) likes to party and travel. She works in the editorial office of a magazine. Maud is in a relationship with Gio and she has just given birth to their son Liam. You can read her adventures every week in a new episode of Maud’s Night Book.

