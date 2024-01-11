34,000-year-old genes influence our health – rts.ch

#34000yearold #genes #influence #health #rts.ch

The discovery was made as part of a large study: an international team examined the genetic heritage of people who lived at different times, up to 34,000 years ago. Scientists say they are surprised by the results, showing that ancient genes influence our health.

To arrive at these results, published this week in the journal Nature in four papers (1-2-3-4), the research team created the largest database of ancient human DNA in the world.

The 175 scientists from 22 countries, including a researcher from the Swiss Institute of Bioinformatics in Lausanne, analyzed the bones and teeth of nearly 5,000 skeletons, from the Stone Age to the Bronze Age, from Viking era until a distant time in the Middle Ages, write the universities of Cambridge and Copenhagen in a press release.

Risk of multiple sclerosis

One of the conclusions is that the increased risk of multiple sclerosis (MS) in northwest Europe compared to other regions can be attributed to livestock farmers coming from the east there is approximately 5000 years old.

Indeed, some genes that increase the risk of MS “migrated” to northwest Europe with the Yamnaya herding people of the Pontic steppe, a region that includes parts of present-day Ukraine, from the south western Russia and western Kazakhstan.

Scientists speculate that genes that promote multiple sclerosis may have given shepherds a survival advantage. Most likely by protecting them from infections caused by their sheep and cattle.

“These results stunned us all. They represent enormous progress in our understanding of the evolution of multiple sclerosis and other autoimmune diseases,” notes William Barrie, of the University of Cambridge, quoted in the press release. .

Difference in size

According to the analysis, the size difference between humans from northwest and southern Europe can also be attributed to the Yamnayas. The influence of shepherds resulted in a genetic predisposition to greater size.

Furthermore, researchers are linking genetic variants linked to the risk of type 2 diabetes and Alzheimer’s disease with the ancestry of the Western hunter-gatherer population.

Analysis of the DNA of prehistoric peoples of Eurasia further showed that lactose tolerance – the ability to digest the sugar in milk – emerged in Europe around 6,000 years ago. And the ability to survive better on a diet rich in vegetables was written into the genes of European populations at the beginning of the Neolithic, around 5,900 years ago.

These results do not yet concern all of the 5,000 genomes analyzed, said study leader Eske Willerslev, of the University of Copenhagen, at a press conference. According to the researcher, other analyzes should make it possible to learn more about the genetic markers of autism, schizophrenia, bipolar disorders and depression, in particular.

