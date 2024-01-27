38 “blockages” across France this Saturday

#blockages #France #Saturday

14:43

The president of the Occitanie region says she wants a “regional committee to monitor government commitments”

The PS president of the Occitanie region Carole Delga announces on X (formerly Twitter) that she wants to set up a “regional committee to monitor government commitments”, after the announcements made by Gabriel Attal.

“The situation of our farmers, wine growers and fishermen in Occitanie is too serious, their commitment too sincere and honest, for these announcements not to be followed by rapid effects,” she explains.

14:34

Why are Gabriel Attal’s announcements not enough to put an end to farmers’ blockades?

L’arsenal of government measures presented Friday evening by Gabriel Attal is not enough to quell the discontent of the farmers. Several sticking points indeed persist. Among them, the need to further support the cash flow of farmers, strangled, on the one hand, by the rising costs of their inputs and by their low remuneration on the other.

“We are asking for cash, we need cash and we have asked for tax exemption for phytosanitary products,” asks a spokesperson for the movement in Agen (Lot-et-Garonne) at the microphone of BFMTV.

14:29

The convoy of farmers from Seine-et-Marne arrives near Roissy

The convoy of farmers in tractors from Seine-et-Marne arrives near Roissy at the start of the afternoon. A symbolic action the day after Gabriel Attal’s announcements.

“We are not at all satisfied with the minister’s announcements,” Adrien, one of the farmers, explains to BFMTV.

“We want concrete things about free trade agreements. That’s not working at all, we’re in competition with countries that don’t respect our standards at all. (…) We can’t get away with it like that,” he laments.

14:03

MP François Ruffin calls for a “course for French agriculture”

The LFI deputy of the Somme François Ruffin calls from Nîmes a “course for French agriculture”, while he said it is torn between two contradictory objectives: to be “competitive” with “the factory farms” of Brazil or Ukraine or “feeding the French properly”.

“Today, we tell them to do both, to move upmarket, for animal welfare, to get out of ‘phytos’ and at the same time to be competitive with countries where social costs and environmental standards do not have nothing to do with it.”

13:59

38 “blockages” recorded across France this Saturday

38 “blockages” involving around 700 farmers were recorded across France this Saturday, BFMTV learned from general information. A falling figure, after Gabriel Attal’s announcements on Friday evening.

As of Friday, there were 113 blockages involving 17,500 farmers.

13:55

Thousands of people gathered for a white march in tribute to the farmer and her daughter killed on a dam

Thousands of people arrived in Pamiers in Ariège to take part in a white march in tribute to the farmer and her daughter killed on a dam. The participants respected a minute of silence.

Among those present were many young farmers. 4,000 people are expected.

13:38

“I cried a lot”: a friend of the teenager killed on a dam in Ariège testifies at the white march

A white march in tribute to the farmer and her daughter killed in Ariège begins this early afternoon in Pamiers, Ariège.

Lina, a friend of the young 12-year-old girl killed, Camille, explains on BFMTV that it was important for her to be present.

“She was nice, she was friends with everyone,” remembers the schoolgirl. She claims to have “cried a lot” when she learned of the death of her classmate.

“It was very important to be here today to pay tribute to the family,” says his brother.

13:20

Certain road carriers exceptionally authorized to drive this weekend

Certain road transport vehicles are exceptionally authorized to drive this weekend after traffic difficulties this week triggered by farmers’ demonstrations, it is indicated in a decree published on Saturday in the Official Journal.

The traffic bans normally planned for goods transport vehicles weighing more than 7.5 tonnes during the weekend “are lifted from Saturday January 27, 2024 at 10 a.m. to Monday January 29, 2024 at 10 a.m.”, after “the difficulties of traffic induced by the farmers’ demonstrations”, describes the decree.

13:05

The Young Farmers union assures that the plan for action in Paris on Monday is “not decided”

The general secretary of the Young Farmers union Pierrick Horel assures that an action targeting Paris on Monday is envisaged, but is “not decided”, the union must still take the time to “recalibrate the mobilization for next week”.

“We’re going to take the weekend to rest our minds and bodies,” he explains.

“Obviously the question of the capital is on the table; certainly not that of the blockade of Rungis,” he clarified.

12:49

For François Ruffin, “as long as the question of price is not resolved, we will not move forward”

François Ruffin, LFI deputy for the Somme, visiting the point of farmers’ blockage on the A9, believes on BFMTV that “as long as the question of price is not resolved, we will not move forward”.

“Yesterday, Gabriel Attal gave a doliprane, he put on a plaster,” he judged, speaking of the Prime Minister’s announcements.

12:31

The prefect of Gard notes “significant” damage at the Nîmes customs office

“I went this morning to the Nîmes customs office, the victim of an arson attack yesterday evening. The damage observed is significant,” writes the prefect of Gard on X, who specifies that an “investigation is underway.”

The fire “would have been caused by the intrusion of individuals on agricultural machinery”, Jérôme Bonet indicated in a previous post the day before.

12:23

“We lack answers”: Rural Coordination will not “give up” on mobilization

“The base will not give up and we will not let them go either,” declared Sophie Lenaerts, vice-president of the Rural Coordination union, on BFMTV, which is calling for continued mobilization.

“We lack answers” ​​from the government, she judged, describing Gabriel Attal’s announcements as a “beautiful spectacle of communication”.

12:15

Cleaning operations in progress on several axes

Several cleaning operations are underway to make the roads passable after the removal of blockades set up by farmers.

This is particularly the case at the Chignin toll on the A43 in Savoie.

“The resumption of traffic can only be done after verification of the practicability of the network,” indicates for its part the Northern prefecture on X.

12:01

Star chef and president of Umih Thierry Marx denounces “the low-cost theory”

The starred chef and president of the Union of Hotel Trades and Industries (Umih) Thierry Marx explains on BFMTV that he understands “the hardship of not living off the fruits of one’s work” and denounces “the theory of low-cost” which prevents farmers from being properly remunerated.

11:50

The unblocking of the A64 in Haute-Garonne is underway

The spokesperson for the farmers present on the A64 announces that the unblocking of the highway passing through Haute-Garonne is underway, shortly before noon, as planned and announced by the breeder Jérôme Bayle yesterday Friday.

11:42

On the Nîmes side, the A9 still blocked

The A9 motorway remains blocked by farmers near Nîmes today despite Gabriel Attal’s announcements the day before.

Other roadblocks, such as that of Saint-Arnoult-en-Yvelines on the A10, Carbonne on the A64 or Rennes on the A84 will be lifted.

11:35

“No measure on cash flow”: farmers mobilized in Agen continue their movement

The farmers mobilized in Agen continue their movement despite Gabriel Attal’s announcements the day before.

If measures are going “in the right direction”, particularly on administrative simplification, arborist and member of the Rural Coordination José Perez finds it “regrettable that there have been no measures on cash flow”.

11:22

Jérôme Bayle brushes aside rumors claiming he gave his RIB to Christophe Béchu

The breeder and figure of the farmers’ protest Jérôme Bayle swept away on BFMTV the rumors which abound on social networks and affirm that he gave his bank identity statement (RIB) on Friday to Christophe Béchu, Minister of Ecological Transition and Territorial Cohesion, during his trip to Haute-Garonne.

10:30

The Young Farmers will lift their barriers by noon to restore them “at the beginning of next week”

The Young Farmers union will lift its blockades by Saturday noon but plans to resume them at the beginning of next week, announced its general secretary, Pierrick Horel, on RMC.

Another union official, Maxime Buizard, announced on BFMTV the blockade of Paris next week.

9:47

Rhône: the M6 ​​and the A42 reopened to traffic

The prefect of the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes and Rhône region announced in the morning the reopening of the M6 ​​and the A42 in two directions of traffic.

9:45

Farmer and her daughter killed in Ariège: a white march organized today

A march in tribute to breeder Alexandra Sonac and her 12-year-old daughter, who died following an accident on a farmers’ dam in Ariège, is planned today in Pamiers.

9:28

“We got the three demands,” says Jérôme Bayle, initiator of the farmers’ movement.

“We have had the three demands,” Jérôme Bayle, cattle breeder and initiator of the farmers’ movement, declared on BFMTV.

“I am a man of my word. I said: we are blocking GNR, irrigation and MHE” (epizootic hemorrhagic disease), he continued, believing that he had been heard on all these points.

“They did not follow us from the start,” he also said against the main unions who are continuing the mobilization.

9:19

Young Farmers want to “organize the blockade of Paris and the inner suburbs” from Sunday evening

Maxime Buizard, national administrator of Young Farmers, announced on BFMTV that he wanted to “organize the blockade of Paris and the inner suburbs of Paris” during the night from Sunday to Monday.

“The idea is that no truck can supply the capital” and “as long as necessary (…) at least over five days”, explains the union leader.

In anticipation of this action, “mobilizations in Île-de-France are essentially lifted this weekend”.

9:07

Farmer and her daughter killed at a roadblock: the two occupants of the car placed under house arrest before their expulsion

The two occupants of the car which hit the farmer and her family were taken out of the CRA and placed under house arrest, pending their expulsion to Armenia, BFMTV learned, confirming information from Europe 1.

“All measures are being implemented to keep them away as quickly as possible,” the Ariège prefecture tells BFMTV.

The driver of the car was indicted and placed in pre-trial detention.

9:01

Marc Fesneau denies any “complacency” with the perpetrators of violence

The Minister of Agriculture Marc Fesneau denied on Franceinfo any “complacency” with farmers, while the left denounces a difference in treatment between farmers’ demonstrations and other repressed social or environmental mobilizations.

“There are people who are motivated by simply the desire to do battle with the police. This is not what I saw with the agricultural movement,” justified the minister.

“I denounce acts which are in the minority,” he said after the fire at the MSA in Narbonne.

8:44

Marc Fesneau indicates that the government’s “first measures” are “called to be applied to other subjects”

“There are first measures announced, they are expected to be applied to other subjects,” says Marc Fesneau, the Minister of Agriculture, on France info after Gabriel Attal’s announcements on Friday.

8:32

A match between Nîmes and Rouen interrupted for several minutes by farmers

In Nîmes, the National 1 match between the Crocos and Rouen was interrupted at the break when farmers arrived to express their anger on Friday.

8:18

“Everyone is fed up so we’re going to Paris”: a convoy of farmers en route to Roissy

François-Xavier, a non-union farmer, is part of a convoy on the way to Roissy. He believes that Gabriel Attal’s announcements are not enough.

“Everyone is fed up so we’re going to Paris,” he says.

7:59

In Agen, the leaders of the movement continue the blockades

In Agen, the city at the center of the protest, the leaders of the movement announced that the blockades would continue despite Gabriel Attal’s announcements.

7:45

“It’s not enough”: despite Gabriel Attal’s announcements, farmers’ reactions are mixed

If some have decided to stop their mobilization, many farmers are skeptical after the announcements made by Prime Minister Gabriel Attal on Friday.

The main unions, FNSEA in the lead, have decided to maintain the pressure and continue the blockades.

7:30

What are the “10 immediate simplification measures” unveiled yesterday by Gabriel Attal?

Traveling yesterday in Haute-Garonne, Prime Minister Gabriel Attal announced the implementation of measures to simplify the lives of farmers.

7:20

Tax on GNR, Egalim law… What to remember from Gabriel Attal’s announcements for farmers

Faced with his first crisis since his appointment, Gabriel Attal traveled to Haute-Garonne this Friday to respond to farmers’ demands.

7:15

The emergency measures announced by Attal deemed insufficient by the unions, the blockages continue

Hello everyone and welcome to this live broadcast dedicated to the mobilization of farmers. The day after Gabriel Attal’s announcements, actions continue in many departments of the country.

A sign that the end of the crisis is not planned immediately: the agricultural unions of the FNSEA and Jeunes Agriculteurs have called for continued mobilization.