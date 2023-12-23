3FM DJs Barend van Deelen and Wijnand Speelman shave their heads for 50,000 euros | Stars

It could well be that NPO 3FM DJs Barend van Deelen and Wijnand Speelman will leave the Glass House of Serious Request bald on Sunday. Money has been collected for this fun campaign since Saturday morning.

Listener Luca suggested the ‘haircut’, after which Van Deelen thought that a huge amount of money should be paid in return. “That will probably amount to 50,000 euros. I won’t do it for less!”, he said. Speelman’s father, who was a guest at the time, also participates when the counter passes 100,000 euros.

On Saturday morning around 11 a.m., the campaign had already raised more than 12,000 euros after a few hours.

After five days, the total proceeds from Serious Request amounted to more than 3.5 million euros. That is already far above the amount of last year when 2.3 million was raised. This year the money will go to the ALS Netherlands Foundation.

Ali B to appear in court in June in case involving rape and sexual assault of 3 women | Music

