3FM DJs go bald for 50,000 euros at Serious Request: ‘Fresh into Christmas’ | Media

Dec 23, 2023 at 6:10 PM Update: an hour ago

3FM DJs Barend van Deelen and Wijnand Speelman have had their heads shaved to raise money for Serious Request. With their campaign they raised 50,000 euros.

The action was initiated by listener Luca. He had his head shaved for 4,000 euros and wondered how much the DJs would pay for it. Van Deelen thought that there should be a huge amount in return. That became 50,000 euros.

At the beginning of Saturday evening, the amount required for the stunt had already been raised on a special campaign page. When the clippers started, the counter stood at 51,360 euros.

Donors could also leave a message for the jocks on the campaign page. “It’s cool that you’re doing this. The looks will probably be fine. We’ll just have to wait and see how your children react to this,” someone wrote. Another stated that Van Deelen and Speelman would go into Christmas “nice and fresh”.

Around 6 p.m., hairdresser Charissa entered the Glass House in Nijmegen. “We can’t go back now,” said Wijnand, who was first in line. Ten minutes later the 3FM DJ had his head shaved. Meanwhile, a listener requested the song Sex With The Bald from De Avalancheboys. Just after 7 p.m. Van Deelen was also hairless.

Counter stands at 4.7 million euros

The total proceeds from Serious Request are already more than 4.7 million euros on the sixth day. That is already far above the amount of last year, when 2.3 million euros were raised. The money raised will be donated to the ALS Netherlands Foundation.

Yesterday the score stood at around 3.5 million euros. This means that in the past 24 hours alone, around 1.2 million euros have been donated to charity. It will become clear on Sunday evening what the total amount will be.

This year’s total may exceed the total amount of 2017, when Serious Request raised more than 5 million euros in Apeldoorn. That is the highest final amount in recent years.

