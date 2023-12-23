3FM DJs will shave their heads after raising 50,000 euros for Serious Request | Media

#3FM #DJs #shave #heads #raising #euros #Request #Media

Dec 23, 2023 at 6:10 PM Update: 38 minutes ago

3FM DJs Barend van Deelen and Wijnand Speelman have decided to shave their heads. That’s what they had promised on Saturday morning if they managed to quickly raise 50,000 euros for Serious Request.

At the beginning of Saturday evening, the amount required for the stunt had already been raised on a special campaign page.

Donors could also leave a message for the jocks there. “It’s cool that you’re doing this. The looks will probably be fine. We’ll just have to wait and see how your children react to this,” someone wrote. Another stated that Van Deelen and Speelman would go into Christmas “nice and fresh”.

After five days, the total proceeds from Serious Request amounted to more than 3.5 million euros. That is already far above the amount of last year when 2.3 million was raised. This year the money will go to the ALS Netherlands Foundation.

Image: BrunoPress

MediaSerious RequestMedia and Culture