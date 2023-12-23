3FM DJs will shave their heads after raising 50,000 euros for Serious Request | Media

#3FM #DJs #shave #heads #raising #euros #Request #Media

Dec 23, 2023 at 6:10 PM Update: 38 minutes ago

3FM DJs Barend van Deelen and Wijnand Speelman have decided to shave their heads. That’s what they had promised on Saturday morning if they managed to quickly raise 50,000 euros for Serious Request.

At the beginning of Saturday evening, the amount required for the stunt had already been raised on a special campaign page.

Donors could also leave a message for the jocks there. “It’s cool that you’re doing this. The looks will probably be fine. We’ll just have to wait and see how your children react to this,” someone wrote. Another stated that Van Deelen and Speelman would go into Christmas “nice and fresh”.

After five days, the total proceeds from Serious Request amounted to more than 3.5 million euros. That is already far above the amount of last year when 2.3 million was raised. This year the money will go to the ALS Netherlands Foundation.

Image: BrunoPress

Read more about:

MediaSerious RequestMedia and Culture

Also Read:  KLEM film is expanded to the fourth season of series | Movies & Series

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Strong fire today at Gamesa factory; there are burned out cars
Strong fire today at Gamesa factory; there are burned out cars
Posted on
The puzzle of the student’s motive for the mass shooting on the Prague campus
The puzzle of the student’s motive for the mass shooting on the Prague campus
Posted on
Used car, before buying ask to take a tour | These are the aspects you absolutely must test
Used car, before buying ask to take a tour | These are the aspects you absolutely must test
Posted on
The AI ​​death calculator can predict when you will die… with uncanny accuracy – Wel.nl
The AI ​​death calculator can predict when you will die… with uncanny accuracy – Wel.nl
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News