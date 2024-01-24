3X3 BASKETBALL – The Ankoays face three bigwigs

The Ankoay boys 3×3 will follow an eight-day training course in Tunisia for the TQO.

Three major opponents including Lithuania, Germany and Switzerland stand before the Ankoay in the quest to qualify for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

184 days before the opening ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games (JO), scheduled from July 26 to August 11 in the French capital, Madagascar is determined on its fate by learning the three opponents that the Ankoay will face during the tournament. Olympic qualification (TQO) which will be played from May 16 to 19 in Debrecen, Hungary.

Placed in Pool A with Lithuania, Germany and Switzerland, these big players in world 3×3 basketball stand in front of the little Malagasy thumb. On paper, the Ankoay do not weigh much because in terms of ranking, the flag bearers of Madagascar are only placed forty-eighth in the world with 179,121 points and ninth in Africa. Lithuania, with its rank of fourth in the world and second in Europe with its 2,353,992 points, is the clear favorite followed closely by Germany, number six in the world and fourth in Europe with its 1,849,677 points. Switzerland, fifteenth in the world and tenth in Europe with its 857,619 points, nevertheless remains with its high-level experience.

The gang of Livio, Elly and Arnol have particular knowledge of Germany because the three boys have already faced this country during the 3×3 basketball world cup played in 2022 in Debrecen. During this confrontation, the members of Ankoay without Rick-Ley Loubacky (but with Fiary Johnson), at the time, managed to hold off the Germans during the first six minutes by leading 11-7 before losing by 17- 18.

Huge challenge

The experiences lived in 2023 thanks to their participation in the Shanghai tournament (October 14 and 15) and the Wuxi challengers tournament on July 22 and 23 have forged the Malagasy players by managing to place third and fourth out of the 12 participating countries. .

Despite the somewhat disappointing but predictable result during the African championship in Egypt where Madagascar lost its title of African champion by settling for only third place, this Olympic qualifying tournament is an immense challenge for Malagasy players. .

Lithuania and Switzerland have never faced Madagascar but they remain big players to take very seriously.

Jean de Dieu Randrianarivelo or coach Deda, coach of the Ankoay 3×3 national team, explains that on the pitch, everything depends on small details. Lithuania with a height of more than 2 meters and Switzerland are customers to discover for the first time but they are major nations in world basketball. To prepare, the Ankoay from Madagascar will fly to Tunisia this Thursday and they will follow a course which will run from January 27 to February 4, led by the Serbian Danilo Lukic, founder of the high-level Academy of the Serbia. “With the experiences our players have had and their marksmanship, I think we have our chance to tickle these great nations,” he reassures.

Pool A: Madagascar, Germany, Lithuania, Switzerland

Pool B: Netherlands, Austria, Puerto Rico, Hungary

Pool C: France, Latvia, Canada, Egypt

Pool D: Mongolia, Belgium, Japan, Poland

Donné Raherinjatovo