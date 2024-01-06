4.2 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Izmir!

#magnitude #earthquake #coast #Izmir

Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) Earthquake Department, İzmir‘in Aliaga off the coast of the district at 14.53 around 4.2 magnitudeone in front earthquake announced that it had occurred.

The earthquake that occurred in Çandarlı Bay 9.18 kilometers underground It was recorded that it occurred at depth.

STATEMENT FROM MINISTER YERLİKAYA!

Minister of Internal Affairs Ali Yerlikaya, in his first statement about the earthquake, said:

“AFAD and all teams of our relevant institutions have started field surveys in the earthquake that occurred with a magnitude of 4.2 in Çandarlı Bay of the Aegean Sea and was also felt in Izmir. There is no negative situation as of now. We are following the developments. I offer my best wishes to our citizens affected by the earthquake. May God protect our country.” and protect our nation from disasters.”

Also Read:  The President of the Republic, Head of State, HE Mohamed Bazoum, received in audience the new Special Representative of the Secretary General of the United Nations for West Africa and the Sahel, Mr. Leonardo Santos Simao

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

TV license fee – this is how much the fee will be in 2024. These people have been exempt from the subscription fee – list [6.01.24 r.]
TV license fee – this is how much the fee will be in 2024. These people have been exempt from the subscription fee – list [6.01.24 r.]
Posted on
Phantom Abyss is leaving early access
Phantom Abyss is leaving early access
Posted on
Racilor Tavern in Cluj, closed a month after its inauguration. Huge fine for Pescobar
Racilor Tavern in Cluj, closed a month after its inauguration. Huge fine for Pescobar
Posted on
JUDO – TRAINING CAMP – Three judokas rub shoulders with the French team
JUDO – TRAINING CAMP – Three judokas rub shoulders with the French team
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News