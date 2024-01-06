4.2 magnitude earthquake off the coast of Izmir!

#magnitude #earthquake #coast #Izmir

Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) Earthquake Department, İzmir‘in Aliaga off the coast of the district at 14.53 around 4.2 magnitudeone in front earthquake announced that it had occurred.

The earthquake that occurred in Çandarlı Bay 9.18 kilometers underground It was recorded that it occurred at depth.

STATEMENT FROM MINISTER YERLİKAYA!

Minister of Internal Affairs Ali Yerlikaya, in his first statement about the earthquake, said:

“AFAD and all teams of our relevant institutions have started field surveys in the earthquake that occurred with a magnitude of 4.2 in Çandarlı Bay of the Aegean Sea and was also felt in Izmir. There is no negative situation as of now. We are following the developments. I offer my best wishes to our citizens affected by the earthquake. May God protect our country.” and protect our nation from disasters.”