RIYADH – Iran and Saudi Arabia are among six countries set to join the economic, political and military coalition of China and Russia. Apart from that, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt are also approaching China and Russia.

The geopolitical background and economic interests are the basis for these four countries joining the Moscow and Beijing alliance. They are also bored and embarrassed by the United States (US). Both Saudi, Iran, UAE and Egypt are trying to find a new balance in economic and geopolitical cooperation.

4 Arab Countries that Join the Alliance of Russia and China

1. Arab Saudi

Before Saudi Arabia was invited to BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), China had established comprehensive strategic partnerships with regional actors, engaged in strategic dialogue with Gulf Cooperation Council countries and actively participated as part of the China-Arab Cooperation Forum, among many other places.

Meanwhile, Russia, with its Soviet legacy in the region, maintains ties that go beyond the economic realm. Despite political differences, especially regarding countries such as Syria and Iran, Russia’s relations with the region have grown since 2015, especially amid its confrontation with the West over the Ukraine conflict.

“Saudi Arabia’s important role in the region and the opportunities presented by current conditions have attracted China and Russia to draw Riyadh into their fold. This narrative unfolds as both countries observe Saudi Arabia’s changing dynamics in its alliance with Washington as well as the ongoing domestic transformation in the political and economic fields,” said Omar Munassar, a geopolitical expert, as reported by Manara Magazine.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MbS) aims to establish Saudi Arabia’s fourth kingdom through domestic modernization and reorientation of the Kingdom’s foreign policy. He believes that forging strong global partnerships and ensuring regional stability is critical to realizing his Vision 2030 plan.