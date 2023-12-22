4 billion people are at risk

#billion #people #risk

Alvarez, Team Leader of the World Health Organization (WHO) Epidemic and Pandemic Preparedness and Prevention Department, made evaluations about dengue fever cases around the world at the weekly press conference of the United Nations (UN) Geneva Office.

Pointing out that dengue fever is the most common viral infection transmitted to humans through the bite of infected mosquitoes, Alvarez stated that this disease is mostly seen in urban areas in tropical and subtropical climates.

“INFECTED Flies MAY PRODUCE”

Alvarez emphasized that temperatures are increasing due to climate change and infected mosquitoes can multiply in more countries, pointing out that dengue fever cases have been reported from many more countries this year.

MANY HAVE NO SYMPTOMS

“Approximately 4 billion people around the world are at risk of contracting the dengue fever virus,” said Alvarez, noting that many of those infected with this disease do not have symptoms.

Stating that the symptoms of dengue fever include high fever, headache, body aches and nausea, Alvarez also said that most patients can recover in about 2 weeks, but in some, it can turn into a serious illness.

THERE IS NO SPECIAL TREATMENT

“There is currently no specific treatment for dengue fever, but early diagnosis and access to appropriate medical care has reduced the likelihood of death from severe dengue fever. More than five million cases and more than 5,000 dengue deaths have been reported worldwide since the beginning of 2023,” Alvarez said. “So far in 2023, 4.1 million cases of dengue fever have been reported from the United States, followed by Southeast Asia and the Western Pacific.” said.

WHAT IS DENGUE FEVER?

Dengue fever, which occurs in tropical and subtropical regions, is transmitted to humans through mosquitoes. The disease, which generally causes a mild fever after the incubation period, can cause death in some cases.

Cases increase in March, June, September and December, generally known as “rainy periods”.

Scientists warn that high temperatures and prolonged rains cause an increase in mosquitoes carrying malaria and dengue fever.

Since the mosquito species that causes the disease creates larvae in water bodies, possible breeding areas need to be constantly disinfected.