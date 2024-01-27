4 eating habits to adopt for good mental health

#eating #habits #adopt #good #mental #health

“Many people don’t realize that the food we eat has an impact on our mental well-being,” explains Dr. Uma Naidoo, a nutritional psychiatrist trained at Harvard University, in an interview with the channel American CNBC.

Brain: more fiber and polyphenols on the plate

To take care of your brain and mental health, Dr Uma Naidoo recommends incorporating four eating habits into your daily life. The first is to consume more fiber, mainly found in vegetables, legumes, fruits, whole grains, etc.

According to this study, published in the journal Complementary Therapies in Medicine, a higher fiber intake is associated with a lower risk of developing depression. However, according to Vidal, we do not eat enough. Consumption has increased from 30 to 35 grams per day – which is equivalent to the recommendations of the National Food Safety Agency (ANSES) – to 15 or 20 g due, in particular, to the elimination of fibers by industrial processes. .

Second dietary habit to adopt according to the expert: consume more polyphenols, which reduce inflammation in the brain. This type of micronutrient is naturally present in certain foods such as carrots, red fruits, grapes, nuts, black olives, etc. “All these [aliments riches en polyphénols] are extremely important, as they have anti-inflammatory, antioxidant properties [et] fiber, as well as multiple micronutrients that our body needs.”

Consuming probiotics for gut and mental health

The third tip is to eat foods rich in probiotics, which promote the development of good bacteria in our microbiota. Probiotics are particularly present in fermented foods such as kefir or yogurt.

“The food we eat, as it is digested, interacts with the billions of microbes present in the gut microbiome and is broken down into different substances, which then, over time, impact our well-being – be mental, explains Dr Uma Naidoo. Certain less healthy foods, if we eat them, cause inflammation in the intestine.” And inflammation in the gut can lead to several harmful mental health symptoms, including anxiety.

Finally, last tip, put herbs and spices in your kitchen! For example, you can opt for garlic, thyme, parsley, oregano, mint or even turmeric. “Spices and different types of fresh herbs are rich in plant polyphenols, rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties,” emphasizes the psychiatrist.