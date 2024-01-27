4 eating habits to adopt for good mental health

#eating #habits #adopt #good #mental #health

“Many people don’t realize that the food we eat has an impact on our mental well-being,” explains Dr. Uma Naidoo, a nutritional psychiatrist trained at Harvard University, in an interview with the channel American CNBC.

Brain: more fiber and polyphenols on the plate

To take care of your brain and mental health, Dr Uma Naidoo recommends incorporating four eating habits into your daily life. The first is to consume more fiber, mainly found in vegetables, legumes, fruits, whole grains, etc.

According to this study, published in the journal Complementary Therapies in Medicine, a higher fiber intake is associated with a lower risk of developing depression. However, according to Vidal, we do not eat enough. Consumption has increased from 30 to 35 grams per day – which is equivalent to the recommendations of the National Food Safety Agency (ANSES) – to 15 or 20 g due, in particular, to the elimination of fibers by industrial processes. .

Second dietary habit to adopt according to the expert: consume more polyphenols, which reduce inflammation in the brain. This type of micronutrient is naturally present in certain foods such as carrots, red fruits, grapes, nuts, black olives, etc. “All these [aliments riches en polyphénols] are extremely important, as they have anti-inflammatory, antioxidant properties [et] fiber, as well as multiple micronutrients that our body needs.”

Consuming probiotics for gut and mental health

The third tip is to eat foods rich in probiotics, which promote the development of good bacteria in our microbiota. Probiotics are particularly present in fermented foods such as kefir or yogurt.

Also Read:  Link detected between rotavirus vaccination and a decrease in celiac disease

“The food we eat, as it is digested, interacts with the billions of microbes present in the gut microbiome and is broken down into different substances, which then, over time, impact our well-being – be mental, explains Dr Uma Naidoo. Certain less healthy foods, if we eat them, cause inflammation in the intestine.” And inflammation in the gut can lead to several harmful mental health symptoms, including anxiety.

Finally, last tip, put herbs and spices in your kitchen! For example, you can opt for garlic, thyme, parsley, oregano, mint or even turmeric. “Spices and different types of fresh herbs are rich in plant polyphenols, rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties,” emphasizes the psychiatrist.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

MINISTRY OF YOUTH AND SPORTS
MINISTRY OF YOUTH AND SPORTS
Posted on
United Kingdom, Australia and Canada suspend funding to UN agency for Palestinian refugees – EMOL
United Kingdom, Australia and Canada suspend funding to UN agency for Palestinian refugees – EMOL
Posted on
ALERT – Prime Minister Ciolacu: the European Commission considers that Romania has a ‘too light’ taxation of micro-enterprises – News from sources
ALERT – Prime Minister Ciolacu: the European Commission considers that Romania has a ‘too light’ taxation of micro-enterprises – News from sources
Posted on
result, summary, who won and how much the match was left for LaLiga EA SPORTS
result, summary, who won and how much the match was left for LaLiga EA SPORTS
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting Bulgaria celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports Technology Ukraine United States of America USA Video War world

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News