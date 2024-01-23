4 exercises that “strengthen” the brain to avoid Alzheimer’s: games, vitamins and more

#exercises #strengthen #brain #avoid #Alzheimers #games #vitamins

According to the US Government’s National Institute on Aging, Alzheimer’s disease is a brain disorder that slowly destroys memory, thinking skills and, over time, the ability to perform even the simplest tasks. In turn, this has been recognized as one of the most common neurodegenerative diseases in people.

In that sense, the complex changes in the brain produced by Alzheimer’s disease can begin a decade or more before symptoms appear, during which time neurons stop working, lose connections with other neurons and die. For this reason, it is important to prevent this situation and use mechanisms that help avoid Alzheimer’s, which is why here we tell you what actions you can take to prevent this disease:

There are various methods that are key to brain health and the prevention of cognitive decline, including daily rest habits, a healthy diet, regular medical check-ups, among other methods. However, here we bring you 6 essential aspects to “strengthen” your brain and avoid the appearance of this disease:

1. Consume Vitamin E:

In addition to being key to hair growth, this vitamin plays a fundamental role in strengthening mental function, since, according to a report published by the National Institutes of Health, in the Office of Dietary Supplements, vitamin E could help adults, specifically the elderly, to remain mentally lucid and active, as well as to prevent or delay the decline in mental functions and Alzheimer’s disease.

Likewise, the entity indicates that this vitamin can be found in vegetable oils, nuts and seeds, such as sunflower seeds.

2. Do constant physical activity

According to a study published in the journal ‘Frontiers in Neuroscience’ and carried out by Brazilian researchers from the University of São Paulo (USP), regular physical activity could help prevent or delay the onset of symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease, therefore that exercise would provide significant improvements at a cognitive level and would even help memory, a statement that has been supported at a scientific level.

3. Memory games

According to what was mentioned to the National Geographic portal by Andrés Barboza, an Argentine neurologist and Master in Neuroimmunology, it has been seen that “as we stimulate our nervous system, we generate networks, more solid connections,” he indicates, therefore that “people who have had more training throughout their lives are in a better situation against memory disorders typical of age or those related to pathological disorders such as Alzheimer’s disease.”

In that sense, exercises that are mentioned as effective include puzzles, chess, sudoku, among other games that strengthen logic and use strategic thinking.

4. Get enough sleep:

Poor sleep does not only affect energy, mood or performance during the day, as this can also cause long-term problems and promote cognitive deterioration; Well, according to Elmer Huerta, a doctor specialized in internal medicine and medical oncology at the National Institute of Neoplastic Diseases of Peru, sleep fulfills a function of “cerebral cleansing and detoxification.” For this reason, it is advisable that you get enough sleep and, if necessary, apply effective methods to sleep better and have a full rest.

In turn, this expert advises taking care of heart health and cultivating social relationships throughout life.