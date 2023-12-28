4 Facts about Stephen Hawking, the Inventor of the Theory of the Universe

#Facts #Stephen #Hawking #Inventor #Theory #Universe

id-tech – Stephen Hawking, world-renowned theoretical physicist, was a British scientist and professor best known for his work on the big bang theory, black hole relativity, and cosmology.

The author of popular science books such as ‘A Brief History of Time’ and ‘The Universe in a Nutshell’, as well as a series of children’s fiction books about the creation of the universe including ‘George and the Big Bang’, Hawking has been applauded. to help make science accessible to a wider audience, not just scientists.

This coupled with his good sense of humor made him one of the most famous scientists of modern times, and is considered one of the most genius and extraordinary theoretical physicists since Einstein.

Stephen Hawking’s Early Life

Stephen Hawking was born on January 8, 1942, in Oxfordshire, England, where his mother was sent to safety during the German bombing of London during World War II. His birthday is also the 300th anniversary of Galileo’s death – long a source of pride for the famous physicist.

His mother Isobel Hawking was an Oxford graduate and his father Frank Hawking was a medical researcher. Hawking is the oldest of four children. After Hawking was born, the family reunited in London, where his father headed the division of parasitology at the National Institute for Medical Research. The family then moved to St Albans so that Frank Hawking could continue medical research at the nearby Institute of Medical Research at Mill Hill.

Hawking attended school at St Albans, where he was an excellent student. His brilliance became even more apparent when he attended Oxford University, where he specialized in physics and graduated with first class honours. In 1962, he continued his education at Cambridge University, pursuing a PhD in cosmology.

ALS diagnosis

Stephen Hawking when he was still a postgraduate student at Cambridge University. He received the bad news that he was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). Even when he was 21 years old, he was sentenced to die in 2 to 3 years. But in fact, he was able to survive until he was 76 years old.

As Hawking’s disease progressed, he became less mobile and began using a wheelchair. Hawking eventually lost his ability to speak, so he used a device capable of translating his cheek movements to speak in a digital voice. Although Hawking is a renowned physicist, he is highly respected for his ability to accomplish so much while suffering from the debilitating effects of ALS.

Scientific Victory

In 1974, Hawking’s research made him a celebrity in the scientific world when he showed that black holes were not information vacuums as scientists had thought.

Working with fellow cosmologist Roger Penrose, he showed that Albert Einstein’s General Theory of Relativity states that space and time begin at the birth of the universe and end inside a black hole, implying that Einstein’s theory and quantum theory must be unified.

Using these two theories together, Hawking also determined that black holes are not completely dark but instead emit radiation. He predicted that, after the Big Bang, black holes as small as protons were created, governed by general relativity and quantum mechanics.

Hawking was inducted into the Royal Society, a worldwide association of scientists. In 1979, he was appointed Lucasian Professor of Mathematics at Cambridge, the most famous academic chair in the world (the second holder was Sir Isaac Newton, also a member of the Royal Society), among other honors. He also held teaching assignments at Caltech in California, where he served as visiting professor, and at Gonville and Caius College in Cambridge.

The legacy of Stephen Hawking

Stephen Hawking made major contributions as a scientist and science communicator. His theories and research left questions for subsequent generations of scientists.

The Stephen Hawking Medal for Science Communication, an award created for individuals who promote public awareness of science, is one of many awards given to the legendary scientist.