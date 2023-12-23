4 habits that seem harmless but are destroying your kidneys

#habits #harmless #destroying #kidneys

The kidneys, essential organs for the body’s balance, play a crucial role in eliminating harmful substances and regulating fluids, hormones, acids and salts in the body. However, lack of proper care can result in kidney damage.

In other words, leading to conditions such as acute kidney injury or chronic kidney disease, warns nephrologist Caroline Reigada. In view of this, Hospital do Rim, in Ivaiporã, highlights four apparently harmless habits that can pose serious risks to health. kidney health.

1. Drinking little water: the villain in disguise for the kidneys

The seemingly simple habit of drinking little water can cause significant damage to the kidneys. Reduced blood flow to the kidneys, due to high blood concentration, makes it difficult to effectively eliminate toxins from the body, which can result in serious kidney damage.

2. Excess sodium: the silent enemy

Frequent consumption of significant amounts of salt can overload the kidneys, raising blood pressure. This occurs because the kidneys need to work harder to eliminate excess salt, resulting in harm to kidney health. Excess of other substances, such as protein, painkillers and caffeine, can also be harmful.

3. Cigarettes and alcohol: not just lung problems

Meanwhile, cigarette smoking, often associated with lung damage, is also one of the main causes of terminal kidney failure. As for alcohol, certain drinks deliver toxins and aggressive components to the kidneys and liver. Excessive alcohol consumption contributes to dehydration of the body, affecting normal kidney function.

4. Holding urine: a habit that can cost your kidneys dearly

Finally, holding urine may seem like a harmless practice, but in the long term, it can lead to the accumulation of bacteria and complications such as hypertrophy and hydronephrosis. In other words, resistance to using the bathroom regularly can harm kidney health.

The importance of kidney health

Taking care of kidney health involves not only recognizing the importance of the kidneys, but also avoiding these habits that, at first glance, may seem harmless, but which can have serious impacts on kidney function in the long term. Therefore, pay attention to the signs and adopt healthy practices to preserve the vitality of your kidneys.

With information from the portal meionorte.com.