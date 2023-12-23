4 habits that seem harmless but are destroying your kidneys

#habits #harmless #destroying #kidneys

The kidneys, essential organs for the body’s balance, play a crucial role in eliminating harmful substances and regulating fluids, hormones, acids and salts in the body. However, lack of proper care can result in kidney damage.

See also: The age of happiness: study reveals when we reach the peak of plenitude

In other words, leading to conditions such as acute kidney injury or chronic kidney disease, warns nephrologist Caroline Reigada. In view of this, Hospital do Rim, in Ivaiporã, highlights four apparently harmless habits that can pose serious risks to health. kidney health.

1. Drinking little water: the villain in disguise for the kidneys

The seemingly simple habit of drinking little water can cause significant damage to the kidneys. Reduced blood flow to the kidneys, due to high blood concentration, makes it difficult to effectively eliminate toxins from the body, which can result in serious kidney damage.

2. Excess sodium: the silent enemy

Frequent consumption of significant amounts of salt can overload the kidneys, raising blood pressure. This occurs because the kidneys need to work harder to eliminate excess salt, resulting in harm to kidney health. Excess of other substances, such as protein, painkillers and caffeine, can also be harmful.

3. Cigarettes and alcohol: not just lung problems

Meanwhile, cigarette smoking, often associated with lung damage, is also one of the main causes of terminal kidney failure. As for alcohol, certain drinks deliver toxins and aggressive components to the kidneys and liver. Excessive alcohol consumption contributes to dehydration of the body, affecting normal kidney function.

Also Read:  Dengue vaccine is incorporated into the SUS - 12/21/2023 - Equilíbrio e Saúde

4. Holding urine: a habit that can cost your kidneys dearly

Finally, holding urine may seem like a harmless practice, but in the long term, it can lead to the accumulation of bacteria and complications such as hypertrophy and hydronephrosis. In other words, resistance to using the bathroom regularly can harm kidney health.

The importance of kidney health

Taking care of kidney health involves not only recognizing the importance of the kidneys, but also avoiding these habits that, at first glance, may seem harmless, but which can have serious impacts on kidney function in the long term. Therefore, pay attention to the signs and adopt healthy practices to preserve the vitality of your kidneys.

With information from the portal meionorte.com.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Mitchell Johnson invited to Australian Cricket Awards night after Cricket Australia banned him from speaking at Perth Test
Mitchell Johnson invited to Australian Cricket Awards night after Cricket Australia banned him from speaking at Perth Test
Posted on
CLUB LIFE – The RCT Soavimasoandro becomes multidisciplinary
CLUB LIFE – The RCT Soavimasoandro becomes multidisciplinary
Posted on
4 habits that seem harmless but are destroying your kidneys
4 habits that seem harmless but are destroying your kidneys
Posted on
Intense cold air, the number of midwinter days is the highest this season, and it’s as cold as midwinter in many places (Weather Forecaster, Chief Nikki, December 23, 2023) – Japan Weather Association tenki.jp
Intense cold air, the number of midwinter days is the highest this season, and it’s as cold as midwinter in many places (Weather Forecaster, Chief Nikki, December 23, 2023) – Japan Weather Association tenki.jp
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the press morocco Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News