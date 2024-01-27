4 Israeli Allies Stop Aid to UN Institutions in Palestine, Why?

#Israeli #Allies #Stop #Aid #Institutions #Palestine

GAZA – Britain, Australia, Italy and Canada became the latest countries to temporarily suspend funding for the UN agency for Palestine, UNRWA.

Why?

This comes after the agency announced the dismissal of several of its staff over alleged involvement in the October 7 Hamas attack.

UNRWA said it had ordered an investigation into the information provided by Israel.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he was “appalled by this news”.

“The UK is shocked by allegations that UNRWA staff were involved in the 7 October attack on Israel, a heinous act of terrorism that has been repeatedly condemned by the British Government,” the British Foreign Office said in a statement, reported by the BBC.

“The UK has temporarily suspended future funding of UNWRA while we review these related allegations,” he added.

Earlier, the US State Department announced that it was suspending additional funding for the UN agency, saying it was “deeply disturbed” by allegations of involvement of UN staff in the attack.

The EU also said it would assess further steps “based on the results of a full and comprehensive investigation”.