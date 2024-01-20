4 jam brands to no longer buy according to 60 million consumers

#jam #brands #longer #buy #million #consumers

Many French people love jam for breakfast. However, it is not a good choice for health. In fact, the sucre is very concentrated there. One of the first things to look for when buying jam, it is the ratio of fruit in relation to the sugar ratio. The fruit level should appear first, not the sugar level. The ingredient that appears first is always the one that is present in the greatest quantity. The magazine 60 Million consumers seems to make another criticism of jams: the rate of pesticides. Through their survey published in April 2023, the consumer association analyzed 40 references of the most common jams, with the flavors best sold in France: strawberry and apricot. The experts thus analyzed 20 types of strawberry jam and 20 types of apricot jam (most sold in supermarkets). Result: 60 million consumers detected more than 600 traces of different pesticides.

4 apricot jams that contain pesticides banned in the European Union

Pesticides were identified in more than half of the products analyzed. “We found 15 different molecules of insecticides or fungicides in 22 of the 40 references analyzed“, indicates the consumer association. In the jams of organic origin, no trace of pesticide was detected. 60 million consumers were (…)

