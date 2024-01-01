4 People Died Due to Japan’s M 7.5 Earthquake

Jakarta

Four people died as a result of the M 7.5 earthquake in Japan. This was reported by the Kyodo News Agency citing authorities in Ishikawa prefecture.

Reported by AFP, Tuesday (2/1/2024), an earthquake measuring magnitude (M) 7.5 hit the prefecture on the Sea of ​​Japan side of the main island of Honshu on Monday (1/1). This earthquake triggered a tsunami wave more than one meter high, damaged houses and sparked large fires.

Meanwhile, as reported by CNN, local officials said two people were also reported to have been seriously injured as a result of the earthquake.

Previously, the Japan Meteorological Agency had issued an early tsunami warning following the M 7.5 earthquake. Warnings have been changed to warnings.

Reported by the BBC, Tuesday (2/1), this downgrading of the warning to an advisory means that the waves are expected to reach one meter or less. Previously it was known that the agency had warned of waves as high as three meters.

However, the agency said the public should remain alert to the possibility of a larger earthquake. This is based on a report by the Japanese broadcaster NHK.

