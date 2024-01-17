4 Science Fiction Film Concepts That Are Theoretically Possible

#Science #Fiction #Film #Concepts #Theoretically

SPACE — Science fiction novels and films are full of extraordinary ideas. It’s also called a film, the director is free to explore as he pleases.

However, the laws of physics sometimes seem to allow for seemingly impossible science fiction concepts. The following is a summary of some film ideas science fiction which could happen at least in theory, reported by Space.

Worm hole

Draft wormhole or wormholes are shortcuts through space that allow almost instantaneous travel between remote parts of the universe. This wormhole sounds as if it was created as a fictional story.

However, this concept apparently emerged from Albert Einstein’s general theory of relativity. He viewed gravity as a distortion of space-time caused by massive objects.

Together with physicist Nathan Rosen, Einstein put forward a theory in 1935 that points of very strong gravity, such as black holes, could be directly connected to each other. That’s how the concept of wormholes was born.

In theory, wormholes have the formal name ‘Einstein-Rosen bridge’. This concept has existed as a serious theoretical concept long before science fiction writers used it.

While it is highly unlikely that wormholes will ever be as simple and convenient a method of transportation as depicted in the movies, scientists have now discovered a way to locate Wormholes. If wormholes already exist in the universe, perhaps these objects could be discovered using a new generation of gravitational wave detectors.

Super fast space travel

In many space adventure stories, the ability to get from location A to location B faster than today is a characteristic feature.

Despite the possibility of wormholes for superfast travel, conventional spacecraft face several challenges in doing so. Obstacles range from large fuel requirements, the pressure effect due to acceleration, to speed limits set by the universe.

This speed limit is comparable to the speed of light, exactly one light year per year, which in a cosmic context feels very slow. Proxima Centauri, the second closest star to Earth, is 4.2 light years from the sun, while the galactic center is located far away, 27,000 light years away.

Fortunately, there is a loophole in the cosmic speed limit: it only regulates the maximum speed that can be achieved through space. As Einstein explained, space itself can undergo distortion, opening up the possibility of manipulating the space around a craft to overcome the speed barrier.

The spacecraft will still move through the surrounding space at speeds below the speed of light, but space itself will move faster.

This was the inspiration for the writers of “Star Trek” when they created the concept of “warp drive” in the 1960s. Although it initially sounded like a plausible fiction, in 1994, theorist Miguel Alcubierre discovered a solution to Einstein’s equations that made the effects of superfast space travel a reality. These theories continue to be refined.

Time Machine

The concept of a time machine is an incredible science fiction storytelling device. This concept allows characters to go back and change the storyline in the past.