4 Thousand Israeli Soldiers Become Disabled Due to the War in Gaza

Around 4,000 Israeli soldiers have reportedly suffered disabilities since the start of the war against the Hamas group in the Gaza Strip in October 2023. In fact, according to estimates, the number could increase to 30,000 people.

“The country is preparing to receive a large number of disabled Israeli soldiers, and after 100 days of war, around 4,000 soldiers have been recognized as suffering from disabilities,” reported the Hebrew-language news site Walla on Friday (12/1) and reported Anadolu AgencySaturday (13/1/2024).

The outlet reported that the Hamas attack on October 7 had “caused Israel to engage in a war that it has never experienced before in terms of the number of soldiers injured, but more importantly, the injuries were very serious.”

“Thanks to the high-quality care and dedication provided by rescue teams and medical teams, those with serious injuries survived,” he said.

The site added that the Israeli army “does not provide all data on injured victims to the public, fearing that it would lower public morale.”

“Currently, around 4,000 soldiers (with disabilities) have been recognized according to classification 3, meaning they are entitled to all the treatment and rights enjoyed by people with disabilities in the Israeli military,” Walla said.

According to the media report, salaries were provided to injured soldiers and their treatment without needing to prove anything and that a rehabilitation process “will begin immediately to reintegrate them into life.”

