4 VR games for free for Meta Quest only today in the MIXED Advent calendar

Today you can collect a bundle of four VR games for Meta Quest in the MIXED Advent calendar: Sport, action and skill await you behind door 16.

Today there is another package of four VR games in the MIXED Advent calendar: the VR puzzle adventure AVO Escape Space, the cult game Angry Birds VR, Tennis Esports and CookieRun: The Darkest Night, each for Quest 2, Quest Pro and Quest 3.

We would like to thank Game Cooks, Resolution Games, StudioFreshDoh! and VR motion learning.

4 VR games for Meta Quest behind door number 16

Behind door number 16 is a package of four VR games for Meta Quest 3, Quest 2 and Quest Pro:

This is what awaits you in Tennis Esports

With Tennis Esports, the Austrian start-up VR Motion Learning delivers a realistic tennis experience in virtual reality and at the same time establishes a new eSports division. The VR app can be used with a VR tennis grip to enhance gameplay and is suitable for players of all skill levels.

Users can train their hitting technique, take part in live matches and climb the world rankings on the Tennis Esports Tour. You can create your own profiles, create avatars and unlock prizes. There is also a thriving Tennis Esports community on Discord where you can find opponents and take part in competitions.

This is what awaits you in CookieRun: The Darkest Night – Chapter 1

In the new VR game from Studio FreshDoh! You take on the role of Brave Cookie, a little cookie who has to escape from a dark witch’s castle. On the run, Brave Cookie meets various allies and has to defend himself against the Dark Cookie Lord and his army as well as magical creatures and monsters.

The VR game features 11 unique themed areas and a variety of mini-games. Special VR interactions, such as controlling the Franken cookie or avoiding cats, provide additional fun.

This is what awaits you in AVO Escape Space

Title: AVO Escape Space

AVO Escape Space Genre: VR Puzzle-Adventure

VR Puzzle-Adventure Modi: Single player

Single player Developer: Game Cooks

Game Cooks Publisher: Game Cooks

Game Cooks Available on: Meta Quest, SteamVR

Meta Quest, SteamVR Preis: 7,99 € (Meta Quest Store / Steam)

Game Cooks, a small independent game studio, has developed a dystopian narrative VR game called AVO Escape Space. In space, you become PatientZ, the last passenger on a spaceship flying through a deadly meteor storm. Using AVO, the spaceship’s AI system, you must solve a series of complicated puzzles to escape the doomed ship.

The developers fought their way through numerous real escape rooms in advance in order to better understand the movement mechanisms, challenges and expectations of the players and to be able to implement them in VR. The recently released AVO Escape Space has so far received positive reviews for its challenging puzzles and immersive gaming environment.

This is what awaits you in Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs

Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs brings the classic Angry Birds experience to virtual reality. Players have to rescue stolen eggs with the characters Red, Chuck, Bomb and the Blues by collapsing constructs with a virtual “bird slingshot”.

The game features 104 levels on a deserted island inhabited by greedy pigs. If that’s not enough for you, you can also create your own levels and share them with friends. So far, over 17,000 custom levels have been created by the community. The game environment includes exotic beaches, steep cliffs and snow-covered slopes. There are also challenging “ghost levels” from Dr. Frankenswine.