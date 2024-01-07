40 crazy and crazy gamer setups that will make you run out of the world crying

#crazy #crazy #gamer #setups #run #world #crying

Do you think you are undemanding? After that, you will change your mind when you see the 40 particularly mind-blowing and particularly nauseating gamer setups.

Daniel Bódi

02/18/2022 – We, gamers, can give the game a way, as many are able to create for themselves a very impressive and special sanctuary, corner and setup. However, there are also gamers who, for one reason or another, simply give a shit from a stratospheric height about the environment and/or setup in which they have to start the game while it is running.

Funny solutions, collapsed furniture, accumulated garbage: it doesn’t matter.

If you might be ashamed of your own, or maybe you just came to laugh or be horrified, then seeing the following 40 deranged, downright gas, disgusting, or downright disgusting setups will make you reevaluate your own perceived lack of pretensions, and you’re guaranteed to turn away from the world.

1. Oriental comfort

2. If you were already at Spar…

3. That happened to me too…I bet you too! I mean Gaben’s photo on the wall.

4. I can’t decide if this is style or ultra-stupid?!

5. Well, whoever plays like that is like that!

6. Wait a sec…

7. Someone is really out… Poor Todd.

8. This is a North Korean tractor simulator

9. It was just brought from the service

10. I never understood left-handed people

11. Give the image a title:

12. This is what a real gamer hiker is like

13. Is that really a drinking juice?!

14. When I become one

15. Guest bed

16. I don’t know what I see…. Oh my god, I can’t see!!!

17. You don’t really need anything else to live a full life

18. Well, what is this?

19. There is also a cat in the picture

20. Nájki shoes and Kompaku, 4:32

21. A trú gemer will shoot at anything. Anything!

22. This is somehow a bit sad

23. Do you have a friend like that?

24. The main thing is that the sound is good.

25. Gamer setup college edition

26. Dual Screen my brother

27. If your appetite hadn’t gone yet

28. Come, I’ll show you my hentai collection! Don’t be afraid, it will be fine!

29. Kids, this is not funny

30. I swear if I won in Warzone!

31. I don’t think I have any questions

32. Poor trash, what could you see…

33. That chair should be replaced, it’s already a bit worn out

34. Mask cooling

35. In case of the end of the world

36. The boundaries are marked

37. The legend of the clothes rack chair

38. This is what I push at grandma’s

39. There are troubles…

40. Kill two birds with one stone, as they say

What else can you add? Show us in the comments!

