40 Israeli Military Commanders Enter the List of International War Criminals

Thursday, 21 December 2023 – 06:16 WIB

VIVA – The International Criminal Court (ICC) has reportedly received a list of 40 Israeli military officers, who were confirmed to be involved in the massacre in the Gaza Strip, Palestine, in The Hague, Netherlands, Wednesday 20 December 2023.

Is a non-profit organization Democracy for the Arab World Now (DAWN), which has submitted the list to the ICC. Not only were the Israeli military combat commanders involved, they were also involved in planning genocide in Gaza.

DAWN urges the prosecutor of the International Criminal Court to immediately carry out an investigation into Israeli soldiers, who are accused of war crimes and humanity.

The list of dozens of Israel Defense Forces (IDF) officers was handed over DAWN following the ICC prosecutor’s call on November 17 2023, to submit relevant information.

executive director DAWNSarah Lea Whitson, insists that Israeli military officers should be the main suspects, in the International Criminal Court investigation.

“40 (Israeli military) commanders were responsible for planning, ordering and carrying out indiscriminate bombings,” Whitson said

“(Those) who carried out the mass murder of civilians in Gaza must be the main suspects in the ICC investigation,” he was quoted as saying VIVA Military from Al Jazeera.

Whitson further ensured that all efforts by the Zionist government and military to cover up the facts would be useless.

Benjamin Netanyahu’s regime is obliged to open a path to the ICC regarding the ambush of its military officers, to face demands from the International Criminal Court.

“While Israel has done its best to conceal the identities of many of its officers, they must be made aware that they face individual criminal responsibility for crimes occurring in Gaza,” Whitson said.