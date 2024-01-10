«400 expenses and customers per day, half of which are tourists»

#expenses #customers #day #tourists

There were those who professed to be convinced, right from the start, of its success and those who turned up their noses, alluding to the irreplaceability of human contact. Exactly two months after the opening of Tuday Conad «Prendi & Vai» in the historic center, the first autonomous store in Italy with self scanners and sensors, but without cashiers, the balance leans towards proving the optimists right. In fact, there are almost 23 thousand receipts issued from 8 November 2023, the day on which the shutter was raised for the first time, until yesterday, which is equivalent to over 2500 expenses made per week and approximately 400 per day. «A satisfactory result for a small supermarket, of 200 square metres, in a pedestrian area. And above all in line with expectations – explains Marco Penasa, sales and marketing manager of Dao, a cooperative associated with Conad for the provinces of Trento, Bolzano, Verona, Vicenza and Belluno – and not only for the end-2023 budget, but because we are managed to create something in which technology really supports spending and not a futuristic demonstration as an end in itself. The customers have understood it: this is a normal point of sale, where they shop more smoothly.”

The merit of the existence of this pioneering Conad lies precisely in the revolutionary vision sparked by the meeting between the Dao cooperative and Retail Hub, which finds the most disruptive start-ups in the world to make them available to companies. «Half of the customers are tourists who come to the center to visit the city – continues Penasa –. In the other half there is a clientele of all ages, made up of residents and visitors to the historic center.” It is wrong to believe that the most reluctant are the elderly, «indeed, they ask for information, they are curious to approach this smart way of shopping. The most problematic age group is between 45 and 55 years old, a middle range, in which they show more fear of getting involved and less propensity to ask for a hand.”

What each shopping bag has in common is its size: small, without loads of long-term supplies, but with products for daily use or immediate consumption, which bring the average receipt to around 9 euros. «When I’m in Verona for work, I stop by here and quickly get lunch – says Laura, 42 years old, from Angiari -. The saving lies above all in time: I don’t have to wait at a bar table and I don’t even have to queue at the checkout.” The shopping of Luana, 73 years old, who lives right in the historic centre, is different: «I come here almost every day – she admits – because I get fresh vegetables and something else for dinner, without having to burden myself with the weekly shopping». Open from 7.30am to 10pm, it records a greater turnout between 10.30am and 1.30pm and from 4.30pm to 7pm. «The Verona experience was a success – Massimo Volpe, co-founder of Retail Hub, sums up -. We have many “on going” conversations with large and small companies who would like to open their own independent store.” Certainly the next Tuday Conad «Prendi & Vai» will open in the first quarter of 2024 in Piazza Santa Maria in Trento.