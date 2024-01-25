$400,000 cost of training, visa issues for star players issues for Las Vegas trip, urgent meeting

#cost #training #visa #issues #star #players #issues #Las #Vegas #trip #urgent #meeting

Payne Haas, Latrell Mitchell, Brandon Smith and Reece Walsh could be among several stars missing from the NRL’s inaugural Las Vegas venture if visa concerns aren’t addressed.

The four clubs involved will meet ARL Commission chair Peter V’landys on Thursday where they hope visa and financial hurdles will be sorted.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, the NRL has been telling the clubs the players would be travelling stateside on an ESTA (Electronic System for Travel Authorisation) – which waives the holder from requiring a visa.

But upon seeking their own advice, the Broncos first raised visa concerns about players being turned away with league bosses on October 18. The clubs have now been informed they in fact have three options in total.

Haas, Mitchell, Smith and Walsh have all been arrested, which is often a reason players are blocked from entering the US.

Training facilities and ultimately who will pay the lion’s share of costs are all still yet to be decided less than six weeks out from kickoff on March 2.

In order for players to be acclimatised, clubs will spend about $400,000 each setting up training bases in Los Angeles, San Diego and Las Vegas for more than a week before the matches.

A yet-to-be-signed participation agreement states the NRL will cover the costs of players’ flights and accommodation, but not any training camps. The four clubs are hoping to get at least part of the camps covered.

Speaking to the Herald on behalf of all clubs, South Sydney chief executive Blake Solly said Thursday was “an important meeting”.

“Everyone is absolutely committed to making this event a success,” he said.

“There are a number of issues we want to resolve with the NRL, including the costs involved with the training camps, travelling schedules, ticket sales and medical coverage of the players.

“We’re confident with Peter at the meeting, the issues will get resolved.”

Although the matches between the ﻿Sea Eagles and Rabbitohs, and Broncos and Roosters will all take place on the afternoon of March 2 local time, the time difference means they will air in Australia on Sunday afternoon, March 3.