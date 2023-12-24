#French #IDF #Soldiers #Charged #Crimes #Humanity #War #Crimes #Gaza

4,185 French IDF Soldiers Charged with Crimes against Humanity and War Crimes in Gaza

TRIBUNNEWS.COM- Israel does not only rely on its own soldiers when facing Palestinian fighters. Thousands of troops came from abroad, including France.

4,185 IDF soldiers from France were prosecuted for crimes against humanity and war crimes in Gaza.

Because of the Gaza War, criminal charges emerged against French Israeli soldiers.

Yesterday, Saturday, a member of the French parliament filed a criminal complaint with the French Prosecutor General against more than 4,000 Israeli soldiers of French origin.

More than 4,000 French IDF soldiers accused of war crimes in Gaza and the occupied West Bank.

The representative of the “Proud of France” party, Thomas Portes, said in a tweet on his account on the “X” platform,

“In the face of the scale of war crimes committed by the Israeli army in Gaza and the West Bank, I contacted the Public Prosecutor in accordance with Article 40 so that an investigation could be carried out.”

As many as 4,000 French or French-Israeli citizens are present on the front lines in Gaza

In his criminal complaint against 4,185 French soldiers in the Israeli army, Portes indicated that he accused them of “complicity in crimes against humanity and war crimes in Gaza.”

Thomas Portes pointed to the scale of crimes committed by the Israeli army in Gaza and the West Bank.

Europe 1, France’s leading radio station, reported that 4,185 soldiers from France were serving in the Israeli army in the Gaza Strip.

Thomas Portes of the left-wing political party La France Insoumise (LFI) wrote in X that he sent a letter to Justice Minister Eric Dupond-Moretti requesting an investigation into the French citizen’s actions.

Portes, who said he also planned to appeal to the Prosecutor’s Office, said it was “unacceptable” that French citizens participated in war crimes committed by Israeli soldiers in Gaza and the West Bank.

Similar concerns were voiced by other organizations, including the French Palestine Solidarity Association, which issued a statement urging accountability for French citizens involved in war crimes.

(Sumber: Sky News Arabia, Europe 1)