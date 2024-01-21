428,000 viewers for ‘touching’ Hidden Past with Gordon

#viewers #touching #Hidden #Gordon

Gordon Heuckeroth was again seen in tears on TV on Saturday evening. Although the episode of Hidden past with 428,000 viewers, it scored poorly on NPO 1, and viewers expressed their appreciation for the broadcast.

In Hidden past Gordon discovers that he has ‘super musical ancestors’, ‘who were also very famous in the nineteenth century’. That moves him, because he has been bullied about his last name for a long time. “Now I’m proud, since today actually, really proud that my name is Heuckeroth.” Viewers speak of a ‘beautiful’ episode. “It’s touching how his family history sincerely affected him. Very special. A family of go-getters, including himself.”

What a beautiful and special quest #Gordon. That music-making family, how nice, a kind of von Trapp family. ? Just that bridge he walked over at the end? With not ten horses. #HiddenPast — Frans Heemskerk (@FransAidan) January 20, 2024

Despite what is said about Gordon, it was very beautiful and moving. Hope this did him some good.#hiddenpast — Antje (@ezeltje67) January 20, 2024

Goosebumps, what a beautiful episode #hiddenpast.

Oooo how I love this program ??????. Wonderful family stories, documents and travels.

I hope #gordon I have been given peace that it can put a positive spin on his life.

I’ve enjoyed it. — Marina Huisman ????? I ?? ?? ???? (@MCJHuisman) January 20, 2024

What a beautiful broadcast #Hiddenpast met #Gordon. It’s moving how his family history sincerely affected him. Very special. A family of go-getters, including himself. — Bas van der Heide (@MRbazzeman) January 20, 2024

This episode with Gordon was captivating and beautiful that he was moved by these gifts from his family and ancestors. When you read it, Gordon, big hug?#hiddenpast — Marja Reijerink (@marjareijerink) January 20, 2024

Nice program, I enjoyed it. And Gordon was genuinely surprised and happy. He deserves something nice every now and then, but there will be criticism again. People like to kick someone into the ground these days. Why….. #Hiddenpast — Saartje (@Saartje01803444) January 20, 2024

What a nice episode with Gordon #hiddenpast — Donutj54 (@donutj54) January 20, 2024

This was a really nice episode! Even with sobbing Gordon.#HiddenPast — Raymond Uppelschoten (@RaymondUppelstn) January 20, 2024

Who is the mole?

So long Who is the mole? is on TV, NPO 1 has gold on Saturday evenings. Linear, 2,444,000 viewers watched the third episode on Saturday evening, after which Kees van der Spek and Jeroen Spitzenberger were extensively discussed. MolTalkwhich can now be seen on NPO 1, scored 1,104,000 viewers.

The tribute en My tribute to Elvis

SBS6 scores with the music evening on Saturday evening. The Tribute attracted 826,000 viewers to the channel. Then 642,000 viewers watched the end of My tribute to Elvis with Bouke Scholten and Rob Kemps.

What a great program this is with great bands, a professional (not slimy) jury. Gerard Ekdom is the nicest presenter of the moment! @gerardekdom#TheTribute @SBS6 — Antje (@ezeltje67) January 20, 2024

Enjoyed #thetribute:battle of the bands, now on to Las Vegas with #Tired, #Elvis in #Rob Kemps. Wonderful evening of music. – Lini (@Lini97989082) January 20, 2024

BeeGees Forever…..you guys are getting better every week…??. I think it’s clear who my favorite is…?#thetribute pic.twitter.com/PueMMfRdMZ — Annette (@Annettewondert) January 20, 2024

I’m not a fan of Elvis, but I am a fan of Bouke!?

What a voice, what a personality!?#MytributetoElvis — Audrey Doesburg (@audrey_doesburg) January 21, 2024

What an incredibly beautiful episode #mytributetoElvis it was an emotional rollercoaster. Too bad it’s the last? — Samantha (@Samanth63314965) January 20, 2024

My stand to Elvis. Enjoyed watching the episodes. I think it could have used a few more musical fragments from Elvis, but otherwise it was great fun#mytributetoelvis — Annette (@Annettewondert) January 20, 2024

I know a lot and speak Dutch with me

Beaus I do not know With 906,000 viewers, it remains a stable factor for RTL 4, although the app continues to struggle with some viewers. Lower figures for Art Rooijakkers afterwards; he only manages to attract 559,000 viewers Talk Dutch to me.

And once again synchronization doesn’t work and I can’t play along. Is it really that hard to make an app that does it?#weetikveel — Marcel Jeweetwelwie (@MJeweetwelwie) January 20, 2024

The app doesn’t sync with the TV for me again… more people who can’t play with the app again? what a drama #weetikveel — Danny Tilroe (@Riltoe) January 20, 2024

Big Brother

The first dropout from Big Brother 2024 has been announced. 375,000 viewers saw on RTL 5 how Ashley had to leave the program. However, viewers are now also worried about Sonja; where did she suddenly go? There is a lot of speculation.

Okay, I’m at a loss, what’s wrong with Sonja now? She was just back, I mean I saw her go through that revolving door but now she’s gone again? Hasn’t she just gone to bed or something? I’m confused? #bigbrothernlbe — Melanie (@Meltjuh34) January 20, 2024

The fact that the residents are going to bed shows that they do not expect Sonja to return today. #bigbrothernlbe — Salmon Man (@zalmman) January 20, 2024

I already miss Sonja, I don’t know where she is but I want her back #bigbrothernlbe — abbey #teamroze ? (@abbeykijktmee) January 20, 2024

What I think; That Sonja is in the DBK. They waited for her to announce this week, but her conversation took too long. And they then decided to do it without her, because it was already almost 12 o’clock. #bigbrothernlbe – Lie down? ? (@Dionyslay) January 20, 2024

the residents would know where Sonja is, but they were not allowed to say anything about it #bigbrothernlbe — josé van Appeven (@JoseAppeven) January 20, 2024

I really feel for Sonja, that girl is having a rollercoaster evening wherever she is now?? #bigbrothernlbe — Eva Willems (@xEva___) January 20, 2024

Sonja was very upset before she disappeared, crying and unable to recover, she was so sad, so I suspect she went to the DBK. Maybe she was allowed to see Fam during that hour when she was supposedly ”standing in the revolving door”? #bigbrothernlbe #bigbrother pic.twitter.com/OwEYpTRZIt — Big-Brother (@Brothertje2022) January 21, 2024

maybe Sonja is in a duo with someone from the mirror room and has already gone there to get acquainted? #bigbrothernlbe — fairy ev??‍?? (@badomensf1) January 21, 2024

Sonja’s suitcase is still in the hallway? #bigbrothernlbe — Céline (@__c_hill__) January 20, 2024

The viewing figures from this article come from Tina Nijkamp. This ratings expert publishes the most striking figures every day on her Instagram account @tinanijkamp.