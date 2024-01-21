428,000 viewers for ‘touching’ Hidden Past with Gordon

Gordon Heuckeroth was again seen in tears on TV on Saturday evening. Although the episode of Hidden past with 428,000 viewers, it scored poorly on NPO 1, and viewers expressed their appreciation for the broadcast.

In Hidden past Gordon discovers that he has ‘super musical ancestors’, ‘who were also very famous in the nineteenth century’. That moves him, because he has been bullied about his last name for a long time. “Now I’m proud, since today actually, really proud that my name is Heuckeroth.” Viewers speak of a ‘beautiful’ episode. “It’s touching how his family history sincerely affected him. Very special. A family of go-getters, including himself.”

Who is the mole?

So long Who is the mole? is on TV, NPO 1 has gold on Saturday evenings. Linear, 2,444,000 viewers watched the third episode on Saturday evening, after which Kees van der Spek and Jeroen Spitzenberger were extensively discussed. MolTalkwhich can now be seen on NPO 1, scored 1,104,000 viewers.

The tribute en My tribute to Elvis

SBS6 scores with the music evening on Saturday evening. The Tribute attracted 826,000 viewers to the channel. Then 642,000 viewers watched the end of My tribute to Elvis with Bouke Scholten and Rob Kemps.

I know a lot and speak Dutch with me

Beaus I do not know With 906,000 viewers, it remains a stable factor for RTL 4, although the app continues to struggle with some viewers. Lower figures for Art Rooijakkers afterwards; he only manages to attract 559,000 viewers Talk Dutch to me.

Big Brother

The first dropout from Big Brother 2024 has been announced. 375,000 viewers saw on RTL 5 how Ashley had to leave the program. However, viewers are now also worried about Sonja; where did she suddenly go? There is a lot of speculation.

The viewing figures from this article come from Tina Nijkamp. This ratings expert publishes the most striking figures every day on her Instagram account @tinanijkamp.

