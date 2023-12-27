432.6 million lei transaction: GDF International bought the shares of Fondul Proprietatea from Engie Romania

#million #lei #transaction #GDF #International #bought #shares #Fondul #Proprietatea #Engie #Romania

The French company GDF International bought for 432.6 million lei the entire 11% stake held by Fondul Proprietatea in Engie Romania, according to an announcement on BVB. GDF International is the majority shareholder of Engie Romania.

The contract was concluded on December 22

Franklin Templeton International Services, as administrator of Fondul Proprietatea, informed the shareholders, on Wednesday, that it concluded a sale-purchase agreement with GDF International on December 22, 2023.

The transaction concerns the entire participation of the Fund in the share capital of Engie Romania in exchange for a total amount in consideration of 432,616,167.75 lei, the Proprietatea Fund also states.

Completion of the sale under the sale-purchase agreement is subject to the approval of the Fund’s shareholders

ENGIE Romania is one of the largest distributors and suppliers of natural gas in Romania. It also deals with the production from renewable sources and the supply of electricity, as well as green solutions and technical services for natural gas installations and thermal plants.

ENGIE Romania and its subsidiaries serve a portfolio of 2 million customers, operate a distribution network of about 22,600 km, have a production capacity from green sources of 121 MW and have 4,200 employees. The ENGIE Romania group made investments worth 6,100 million lei from 2005 until December 31, 2022.