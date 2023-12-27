432.6 million lei transaction: GDF International bought the shares of Fondul Proprietatea from Engie Romania

#million #lei #transaction #GDF #International #bought #shares #Fondul #Proprietatea #Engie #Romania

The French company GDF International bought for 432.6 million lei the entire 11% stake held by Fondul Proprietatea in Engie Romania, according to an announcement on BVB. GDF International is the majority shareholder of Engie Romania.

ENGIE Romania Photo: ENGIE Romania

The contract was concluded on December 22

Franklin Templeton International Services, as administrator of Fondul Proprietatea, informed the shareholders, on Wednesday, that it concluded a sale-purchase agreement with GDF International on December 22, 2023.

The transaction concerns the entire participation of the Fund in the share capital of Engie Romania in exchange for a total amount in consideration of 432,616,167.75 lei, the Proprietatea Fund also states.

Completion of the sale under the sale-purchase agreement is subject to the approval of the Fund’s shareholders

ENGIE Romania is one of the largest distributors and suppliers of natural gas in Romania. It also deals with the production from renewable sources and the supply of electricity, as well as green solutions and technical services for natural gas installations and thermal plants.

ENGIE Romania and its subsidiaries serve a portfolio of 2 million customers, operate a distribution network of about 22,600 km, have a production capacity from green sources of 121 MW and have 4,200 employees. The ENGIE Romania group made investments worth 6,100 million lei from 2005 until December 31, 2022.

Also Read:  Charles Christmas speech most watched program on British TV | Royals

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Hot Topics on the Internet｜Mainland female Peninsula Omakase got angry and criticized the store for charging excessively. Netizens responded: See it clearly for yourself
Hot Topics on the Internet｜Mainland female Peninsula Omakase got angry and criticized the store for charging excessively. Netizens responded: See it clearly for yourself
Posted on
UN Appoints Former Dutch Deputy Prime Minister as Gaza Humanitarian Coordinator
UN Appoints Former Dutch Deputy Prime Minister as Gaza Humanitarian Coordinator
Posted on
This is how much the RTV license fee will be in 2024. But not everyone has to pay it – we have a list of exempt people [27.12.23]
This is how much the RTV license fee will be in 2024. But not everyone has to pay it – we have a list of exempt people [27.12.23]
Posted on
Microsoft released the Copilot application for Android – SMARTmania.cz
Microsoft released the Copilot application for Android – SMARTmania.cz
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Cameroon news Christmas Company culture economy emphasis Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News