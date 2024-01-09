45 additional minutes to reach Jette: what are the traffic conditions like this Tuesday?

#additional #minutes #reach #Jette #traffic #conditions #Tuesday

The temperatures are still negative on this second day of school. Frost is widespread, especially south of the Sambre et Meuse furrow, patches of ice or hard snow may be present. Elsewhere, the roads will be drier and this risk more localized.

08:39 Several accidents to report

An accident occurred on the E40 Aachen-Liège near Herstal. The left lane is obstructed by the two vehicles involved. On this busy route, lines form quickly with already 25 minutes to spare between Aire de Tignée and Hermée-Hauts-Sarts.

The accident at Zellik on the Brussels inner ring road still seriously disrupts your traffic. You will need to add 45 minutes to your travel time between Anderlecht-Nord and Jette. This accident which also has strong implications on the E40 motorway coming from Ghent with 45 minutes of slowdowns between Ternat and Berchem-Sainte-Agathe.

Slowdowns which also lengthen on the E40 Liège-Brussels where you now slow down 20 minutes from Bertem. This E40 where an accident has just occurred near Haasrode but this time in the direction of Liège. The left strip is blocked.

Finally, an accident also occurred on the E19 Brussels-Mons-Valenciennes near Roeulx in the direction of Mons. 2 vehicles are involved in the left lane. Passage would be difficult at exit 21.

08:09 Accident on the inner ring

An accident has just occurred near Zellik on the Brussels inner ring. The left strip is blocked. 20 minutes must be added between Grand-Bigard and Jette. You will then add 25 minutes further between Expo and Machelen in the direction of Zaventem.

The queues are especially present around and in the direction of Brussels this morning with: 10 minutes lost on the E40 Liège-Brussels with queues from Everberg to Woluwé-Saint-Etienne.

15 minutes lost on the E40 Ostend-Brussels between Affligem and Berchem-Sainte-Agathe.

15 minutes slowdown on the E411 Namur-Brussels from Hoeilaart to Carrefour Léonard. You will need to add 15 minutes between Champion and the Aire d’Aische-en-Refail following the construction zone.

20 minutes on the outer ring between Waterloo-center and Carrefour Léonard.

25 minutes on the E19 Antwerp-Brussels between Zemst and Machelen.

07:31 A heavy goods vehicle breaks down on the Brussels inner ring

A heavy goods vehicle is reported broken down on the Brussels inner ring road near Zaventem. It obstructs the right lane towards Tervuren.

You slow down for 15 minutes as you approach Brussels on the E19 coming from Antwerp. Lines which start near the Puisie Parking lot as far as Machelen.

On the Brussels outer ring road, you will add 10 minutes to your journey between Waterloo and Carrefour Léonard. 15 minutes also lost between Diegem and Anderlecht in the direction of Halle.

On the E40 Liège-Brussels, start of the morning queues with 5 minutes to wait between Everberg and Woluwé-Saint-Etienne.

07:12 Risk of ice patches especially south of the Sambre et Meuse furrow

You will add 10 minutes to your journey if you travel on the Brussels inner ring road between Expo and Machelen in the direction of Zaventem. That’s 6 minutes that you will add on the E429 Tournai-Brussels between Tubize and Halle. 7 minutes to waste on the E411 Namur-Brussels between Hoeilaart and Carrefour Léonard.

We will remind you of this yellow alert for slippery conditions issued by the IRM until 10 a.m. The frost is widespread. You risk encountering patches of ice especially south of the Sambre et Meuse furrow. Caution.

06h317 minutes lost towards Zaventem

The first slowdowns are noted on the Brussels inner ring road between Strombeek-Bever and Machelen where you lose 7 minutes in the direction of Zaventem.

06h07Circulation fluide

You can travel without worries for the moment on our road network.