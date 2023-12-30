4Gamers – GAMES VAN 2024

#4Gamers #GAMES #VAN

2023 was a fantastic year for gamers, with many top players crossing our path. However, 2024 seems to be another very strong year, with quite a few big games planned. Today we play with time in Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown.

A while ago, Ubisoft announced a remake of Prince of Persia: Sands of Time, but things have become noticeably quiet around that title after it was announced that development had started completely from scratch.

However, that does not mean that fans of the series will not get a new game, because last year Ubisoft announced Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, a completely new adventure in the series. The game will be a 2.5D sidescroller with a lot of action.

Based on the gameplay we have already seen, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown will test the reflexes of many gamers, with fast action, challenging platform puzzles and tough boss fights. Using your powers, which allow you to manipulate time to your heart’s content, is a crucial part of the gameplay.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown will be released on January 18, 2024 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.