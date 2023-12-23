4Gamers – GAMES VAN 2024

2023 was a fantastic year for gamers, with many top players crossing our path. However, 2024 seems to be another very strong year, with quite a few big games planned. This time we start a big road trip in Pacific Drive.

Pacific Drive is the first game from Ironwood Studios and is a survival game with a twist. After all, you spend most of the game in your car. He is almost an extra character in the game.

The game takes place in the Olympic Exclusion Zone, which is full of supernatural dangers. You always start from your garage, where your car receives various upgrades throughout the game, so that you can move further into the zone in search of a way to survive. You choose the equipment that you take with you in your car during every ride.

Pacific Drive was normally scheduled to be released in 2023, but was pushed back to 2024 to avoid developer crunch. A reason that we can only applaud when people talk about postponement.

