4Gamers – IN MEMORIAM | The Darkness

In In Memoriam we regularly look back on a series that we have lost and that has left a hole in our hearts. An IP that deserved more than it got or just a series of games that left us wanting more regardless of whether it was well-rounded. This is a series from the heart, the broken heart.

Today we turn our attention to a series of games that may not be as widely known, but that has certainly left its mark on a dark corner: The Darkness. It all started in 2007, with the release of The Darkness, a first-person shooter based on the comic book series of the same name.

Developed by Starbreeze Studios (which we now know from Payday) and published by 2K Games, The Darkness brought a dark and mature story. Players took control of Jackie Estacado, a mafia member who possesses the power of an ancient dark entity. What followed was a combination of crime drama, supernatural forces and a lot of intense action.

The Darkness was notable for its in-depth storytelling and character development. It explored themes of revenge, power and the price of dark forces on the soul. In addition, the dialogues between Jackie and The Darkness were absolutely top notch. Think of how Venom and Eddie Brock communicate with each other, but a lot darker. That brutality was also reflected in the gameplay, which often contained a lot of gore.

The power of The Darkness was not only found in the story, but also in the atmosphere. The game world was drenched in darkness, and the streets of New York felt dangerous. The cinematic presentation and voice acting worked together to create an immersive experience that drew players into Jackie’s world.

After the success of the first part, The Darkness II was released in 2012, this time developed by Digital Extremes (which previously collaborated on Unreal). It kept the dark aesthetic and story, but also made improvements to the gameplay. The Darkness II, like the first part, was quite well received and both parts could count on a loyal fan base.

Unfortunately, despite praise from critics and a dedicated fanbase, The Darkness franchise seems to have entered something of a twilight zone. There have been no official announcements for a third installment, despite an immense cliffhanger at the end of the second installment, and it appears that Jackie’s dark adventures have come to an untimely end.

Still, The Darkness lives on in the memories of those who played it. It brought a unique blend of horror, action and story to the table and left an indelible impression on those who dared to immerse themselves in its dark world.